Andreas Bjelland is putting the World Cup and his long term future on the backburner to prioritise Brentford's play-off push.

The Danish defender is hoping to be taking part in the tournament in Russia but his priority is to try and lift the Bees into the top six.

The Bees travel to Fulham on Saturday in a game that will define Dean Smith's side's last three games. Victory and the charge will be well and truly on. Defeat and it's a quiet end to the campaign.

“That's why we play football – it's for these games. We want to move as a group. We have games here and there that we want to do better in,” he said.

Bjelland has been one of Brentford's stand-out players this season and he has established himself as a key player.

He reflected: “I feel better this year. I played a lot more games this year and at centre back and not as a left back. I feel good. My body feels good. So far, it's been a decent season.”

While Henrik Dalsgaard has been assured of a spot in Denmark's World Cup squad, Bjelland is yet to secure his place.

He admitted: “I have to see. I was in the squad when we qualified. I was injured for the last two friendlies. I've got to stay fit, play games and hopefully I'll be in the squad.”

The Dane is also out of contract but, for now, the priority is to finish off the season at Brentford.

He explained: “I have to focus on this right now. We need to finish this. We want to be in the top six and I'll take that part after.”

