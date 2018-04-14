The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has taken the opportunity to tinker with his QPR squad, as he makes five changes for this afternoon's clash with Preston.

Josh Scowen, Luke Freeman, Paul Smyth and Idrissa Sylla drop to the bench, while Ryan Manning, Massimo Luongo, Matt Smith and Ebere Eze come into the XI.

There's also a place in the starting line-up for Matt Ingram who replaced number one goalkeeper Alex Smithies for a rare start between the sticks.

With just four games left, Ollie looks keen to experiment with his squad, but what have the fans made of his selection?

