Alex Smithies has had his say on the imminent departures at QPR, saying 'that's how football is'.

The Hoops boss Ian Holloway has spoken on numerous occasions about the need to trim his bloated first team squad with Steven Caulker, Sean Goss and Yeni Ngbakoto already out the door.

It's expected that the Rs will look to offload another four or five players, but Smithies says that the speculation has no impact on the players mindsets.

Speaking to GetWestLondon, he said: “It’s fairly natural to me because that’s football and how it goes.

"At any point you can be moved on, you can be in the team or out of the team and it’s very unpredictable.

"That’s the nature of football and the club have to make decisions that they see fit and that’s out of my control, My focus is on doing my best for the team and that’s the same for every player.

"I wouldn’t say it’s massively unsettling because decisions are taken out of our control and we don’t have much say in that."

