Preston North End boss Alex Neil sees no reason why his team shouldn't go into the game against Fulham with real belief they can end their unbeaten run.

The Whites haven't lost in 14 games, form that has seen them charge up the league table and cement a place in the Play-off spots while beating Aston Villa, Wolves, Derby County and Sheffield United on the way.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's introduction in January has been a big boost to Fulham too - he's scored five goals in his last four games, including a brace against the Blades and Neil believes having that new outlet makes the side even harder to stop.

But he has a good record against Slavisa Jokanovic and he is confident that his team can get something against what he described as 'the best team in terms of shifting the ball."

He said: "They want to shift the ball quickly, either from side to side or they can play through you, whatever the case may be.

"Preparation wise, it probably becomes more important. No disrespect to the teams at the bottom end but more often than not they are fighting for scraps and its quite direct football, you’re picking up second balls, there is not a lot of detail involved; whereas these games are very different.

"I’ve got a good record against Slav’s teams although they’ve always been really difficult to play against, they’ve always been tight games.

"This Fulham team is probably the best team that I think we have faced in terms of shifting the ball.

"Earlier in the season they didn’t have that outlet in Mitrovic which made it a bit easier because you could really hunt and press everything in front of you.

"I think now that they have that outlet, they’ve got a target man, where they can play and they can turn you – it certainly becomes more difficult to stop."

"There’s no reason why we shouldn’t go into this game with real belief. However, we obviously understand that we are playing a good side and we can’t underestimate anybody."

