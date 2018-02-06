Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aleksandar Mitrovic was clearly desperate to leave Newcastle United on transfer deadline day.

But not that desperate that he would just go anywhere.

The Serbian striker looked set for a move away from St James' Park, with the Belgian Juliper League and Anderlecht his most likely destination.

However, the Belgians pulled the plug and Mitrovic, not part of Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez's plans, was left to find another club.

It appears that the big frontman could have some affinity with the Magpies - enough to not want to upset the faithful supporters at least.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle in 2015 and said he wanted to become a legend like Alan Shearer, and while his goalscoring record pales into insignificance when it comes to the Geordie hero, he has at least shown that he has some love for the club and will have delighted the Magpies fans by turning down a move to rivals Middlesbrough.

Mitrovic was left to find a new loan club after the proposed move to Anderlecht fell through and Fulham - his eventual destination - were not the only suitors as it has been revealed that the frontman turned down the chance to sign for Boro.

He may not be a Newcastle legend, but that counts for something with the fans up there.

