Aleksandar Mitrovic believes leaving Newcastle United for Fulham worked perfectly for him - citing getting game time as the main reason he left the north east.

The Serbian has been on fire since heading down to Craven Cottage on Deadline Day, scoring 10 goals for his new side and taking to west London like a duck takes to water.

He's become the focal point for Fulham's easy-on-the-eye build up play, something that he enjoys playing in, with Slavisa Jokanovic finally getting the striker he's craved for.

His loan is up in the summer, but at the moment, Mitrovic has said his family enjoys west London and he hopes his love affair with the club continues.

After winning the Player of the Month award for March , he said: “I’m happy and proud, I’d like to thank my team mates for helping me to achieve this and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

“From the first minute here, I adapted really fast and my teammates have helped me a lot. I feel good to play every game on the pitch so I hope that we’ll be able to fight for automatic promotion for the rest of the season.

“I needed to leave Newcastle because I needed game time and needed games in my legs and I was desperate to play football, to be on the pitch, to score goals.

“It works perfectly for me, I really enjoy it here, my family enjoy it and I hope it continues. The manager, obviously being Serbian too, helped me a lot and the style they play, the players they have, I like a lot.”

