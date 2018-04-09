Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aleksandar Mitrovic is on fire, and there's no doubting his goals have fired Fulham to within touching distance of the Premier League.

It was a match made in heaven on Transfer Deadline Day - a Whatsapp conversation between himself and Slavisa Jokanovic meant that the wheels were set in motion, and by 11.30pm that night Mitrovic was holding a Fulham shirt.

Now, 12 games and nine goals later, it looks like Mitrovic could well be the signing of the season, despite only being signed on January 31.

His goals have been instrumental, while his presence has added that final piece to the jigsaw that has turned the Whites from nearly-men to full on promotion machine.

And come the end of the season, when people praise his signing as one of the additions of the season, I'll agree with them.

But my thoughts will go to another position, one not so nearly as attractive as a goal scoring forward, and I will shift with unease when I think of where Fulham might be had they not added this player to their ranks.

His name is Matt Targett, and I think he's also one of the signings of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Fulham from Southampton on January 22, and he has since played 13 games for his new club, scoring once.

Goals get you the headlines, but Targett has helped the side keep six clean sheets and has NEVER lost in a Fulham shirt.

I don't care who you are - that stat is staggering in itself.

Like Mitrovic, Targett is exactly what Fulham needed - a strong left back who can get forward and back down the touchline, exactly how Jokanovic wants his fullbacks to play.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Since losing Scott Malone, the Whites haven't had someone like that - Ryan Sessegnon played there but isn't as good defensively in my view, and needed to be utilised further forward to cause havoc, while Rafa Soares didn't have the legs to play the way Jokanovic wanted.

Targett's acquisition meant that Sessegnon could roam further forward, score goals at will and frighten fully grown men who were leaving high school when the 17-year-old was born, safe in the knowledge he has the Southampton loanee behind him.

There's also the fact that Targett is extremely strong defensively.

His reading of the game is excellent and he always looks comfortable, no matter what area of the pitch he finds himself in.

If you know me at all, you'll know I like the defensive side of the game, and get just as excited when I see a defender smash into an attacker (fairly, I may add) as I do when I see a 30-yard goal, and Targett is one of those old fashioned defenders who likes to get stuck in.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

He's added steel, intelligence and grit to the back line - it's no surprise to me that the upturn in defensive clean sheets has coincided with Targett's arrival.

People will point to Mitrovic as the key signing, and why wouldn't you? Nine goals in 12 games, a physical presence up front, he's the complete package that the Fulham have been crying out for.

But the 22-year-old Southampton man's arrival has ensured the left side of the pitch is as balanced as the right, and since signing he's been consistent in every game - something that has been crucial in this run in.

He returns to Southampton after the season and it remains to be seen whether he'll be back in the white of Fulham next season.

I, for one, hopes he is - you'll be hard pressed to find another left back with the experience and talent Targett has at 22.

