Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Fredericks believes Aleksandar Mitrovic has added the missing piece to the puzzle for Fulham since his arrival from Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 12 games for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, including the only goal in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to extend Fulham's unbeaten run to a monumental 19 games.

Goals and an out-and-out striker was something the side have been missing this season, with Rui Fonte and Aboubakar Kamara coming in and having impacts, but not quite to the extent that Mitrovic has had in his short time at Craven Cottage,

And with Reading coming to visit on Tuesday evening, Fredericks thinks that Mitrovic has added Premier League to the side.

He said: “He’s added everything, a bit of Premier League quality, you feel like he’s got something to prove.

“Everyone has seen how good he is and he has nothing to prove in our eyes, he’s big and strong and can get in behind and holds the ball up brilliantly for us.

“He’s a missing piece puzzle that was maybe missing the first half of the season, but we also have two other good strikers is Abou and Rui who are very different, but both very good too.

“We have a great squad, people can come on and change games and the boys that are starting are doing a job at the moment too.”

Those 19 games unbeaten is an on-going club record for Fulham - something that Fredericks has put down to hard work and quality.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It's a run that has seen the side go from 17th place to third, just two points off Cardiff City in second, and if results go the right way on Tuesday, Fulham could end the night in second.

And Fredericks has credited the management staff on the way they've been setting the side up as a key reason why they keep winning games.

He added: “Hard work and quality, you have to have quality to go on long runs.

“Mostly it’s off the ball, we’re working hard as a team, all 11 players, not just the back four and the holding midfielder and the goalkeeper.

“We’re closing people down, pressing high up from the front and to be fair to the coaching staff, they’re setting us up really well in every game and giving us the best chance to go and win."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.