Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alan Judge reckons it will be pre-season when Brentford fans get to see the Irishman back to his best.

The 29-year-old made his return from a double leg break earlier this year, and made his first appearance for the Republic of Ireland since March 2016 in the 1-0 loss to Turkey in Antalya.

It's only his second cap for his country after that injury ruined his chances of heading to Euro 2016 with Ireland, but he has revealed that the managerial set-up at the FAI had always kept in touch with him - something that gave him faith he'd pull on the green jersey once more.

Judge hasn't featured as much as he would've liked for the Bees so far this season since his return, but he admits it may be pre-season where fans will see the Irish Messi back to his best.

He told the Irish Mirror: “I had a little bit of fear because I had to get back in at club level first and I reckon it’ll be pre-season when I get back to my best.

"I've still got a lot of work to do but Martin, Roy and everyone with Ireland has been in touch quite a lot and that was good for me.

“The fact that Martin and Roy kept in touch means they’ve faith in me, so it’s up to me to get fully fit and get back around the the squad.

"My family were massive for me. The main thing was that I got to see my kids for two years.

“I’d never complain about being a footballer but you do only get to see your kids for about 60 percent of the time.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“Ideally you’d like to see them 100 percent of the time even though they do drive me crazy sometimes!

"But the family was a massive part of my recovery - cousins, uncles and everyone else. They were around me the whole time."

Judge's international captain, Seamus Coleman, also suffered the same injury as the Brentford man in a World Cup qualifier against Wales, with both using each other as emotional support during their recoveries.

The pair have known one another in the Irish set-up since youth level, and Judge has said how nice it was to have someone to bounce ideas off during the recovery periods.

Judge said: "It was funny, we’d just be talking about things and how hard it is not to just sit there and eat.

"We were bouncing ideas off each other and it was nice to talk to somebody who has been through the exact same experience as you and knows how you’re feeling.

"(People constantly asking how you are) gets annoying but it shows they care for you so I’d never get annoyed with that in a bad way.

“But I feel like it's over and done with - and that's what I want it to be.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .