Alan Judge, Tom Field and Chiedozie Ogbene played 90 minutes for Brentford B as they won a nine-goal thriller against Barnet at Jersey Road on Monday

The visitors took the lead after 10 minutes, despite Kevin O'Connor's side having the better of the opening stages.

However, Theo Archibald levelled the scores just before half-time after good work from Marcus Forss and Reece Cole.

Barnet retook the lead early in the second half after Mads Bech Sorensen committed a foul in the box before Alan Judge was felled in the other penalty area and the Irishman converted from 12 yards.

Ogbene was denied his first goal as his effort was saved but Forss was on hand to make it 3-2.

Reece Cole then scored with a trademark long range effort on 66 minutes and, 10 minutes later, Ali Coote made it 5-2.

However, Barnet scored two quick goals after Brentford's trialist goalkeeper made a mistake and then a free kick went through the wall and into the net.

The home side, though, held out to pick up the victory.

