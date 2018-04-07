The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alan Judge will not be thinking about facing Ipswich again, almost two years on after his horrific broken leg sustained against the Tractor Boys.

Both the Irishman and Luke Hyam, whose reckless challenge ended Judge's Euro 2016 dream, could be on the same pitch again.

But for the Brentford playmaker, it will just be about getting on the pitch and head coach Dean Smith believes he's put the past behind him.

He said: “The way Alan is, I don't think it'll be such a big game. It's just a game. He'll want to play. It was 730 odd days ago.

“It's in the back of his mind. It's about playing games. He did himself no harm in retaining his place in the team.”

Smith had made six changes for the 1-0 win at Bristol City, with Judge getting his first start since that fateful day, and he now faces a selection dilemma after such a dominant win.

He added: “It gives me selection dilemmas. I felt after the Friday game that things needed livening up. I had one change enforced with Ryan Woods suspended.

“I wanted to make a lot more. I ended up making six changes which was quite a lot for me.”

