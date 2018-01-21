The video will start in 8 Cancel

While Brentford had to wait until late on to grab their winning goal against Reading at the Madejski Stadium their B team counterparts had no such trouble at Jersey Road.

A side which boasted Alan Judge, Emiliano Marcondes and John Egan wasted little time in showing their dominance as they racked three goals up in the matter of 17 minutes.

Judge netted a penalty, while Lewis Macleod also got on the scoresheet and Dane Marcondes bagged the third before completing a brace on the cusp of half time.

20-year-old Tom Field score two in as many minutes in the second half and Macleod volleyed home his second of the game to take the game to 7-0.

There were still more goals in the match though.

Zain Westbrooke, last year's B team Players' Player of the year, and Reece Cole, who was on loan at Newport County earlier this season, completed the scoring for the Bees while Reading scored a late consolation.



