Chelsea were added to the list of teams Brentford B have comfortably beaten this season.

The Bees youngsters, supplemented by first teamers Alan Judge, Luke Daniels Emiliano Marcondes and Chiedozie Ogbene, recorded a big win over the young Blues, who had goalkeeper Nicolas Tie stretchered off with a serious looking injury.

After some early pressure from the Blues with Daishawn Redan going close twice, Kevin O'Connor's side took the lead through Ogbene as he reacted perfectly to a ball in from the right flank.

The January signing from Limerick was a menace, nearly making it two and drawing a foul from Cole Dasilva that earned the Blues man a yellow card.

But it was Judge who made the difference as he found the net with just over 10 minutes before the half-time interval.

Tie's injury led to a lengthy delay where he was treated by both physios with the Irishman also providing comfort.

After the stoppage, Kylian Hazard broke through on goal but Luke Daniels was on hand to make a great save with his feet.

Reece Cole's fine form continued and he followed up strikes against Glasgow Rangers and Manchester United in the past fortnight with one against the Blues.

Redan had a chance to reduce the arrears but Daniels made another good save before Richard Nartey hit the post from the corner.

However, the Bees had enough in their locker to maintain a clean sheet and secure victory.

