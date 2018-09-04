Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The date of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City has finally been confirmed and it is safe to say that Manchester United and Everton fans are not happy with it.

Following the announcement Spurs' new stadium would not be ready to open in time for the match against Liverpool, on September 15, there have been question marks over where other upcoming home Premier League fixtures will be held.

Spurs were due to play the champions Manchester City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, October 28.

However, as Wembley will be hosting a NFL game on that date it meant that Spurs would not be able to use the national stadium.

Twickenham was mentioned as a possible destination, yet the RFU confirmed that the game would not be taking place at the home of English rugby.

As a result it has been confirmed Tottenham will play their Premier League home fixture against Man City at 8pm on Monday, October 29 at Wembley Stadium - still to be shown on Sky.

As well as Spurs seeing their game rearranged, Manchester United's home game against Everton has also been moved as a result of the alteration, as reported by our sister site Football.London

Pencilled in for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, October 27 after Sky had confirmed their latest batch of televised games, the match will now start a day later at 4.00pm in the slot where the Spurs vs Man City match was due to take place.

A statement on Spurs' official website read: "We can confirm that our upcoming Premier League home fixture against Manchester City is now scheduled to take place on Monday 29 October, kick off 8pm at Wembley Stadium.

"With Wembley Stadium already hosting a major event on the date this game was originally due to take place (Sunday 28 October), it has now been agreed for the fixture to be moved back by one day. The fixture remains due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

"We should like to apologise to both our and Manchester City fans for this fixture having to be moved to a weekday evening and any inconvenience caused.

"Despite the possibility that our new stadium could be ready to host this match, this would not be known until much closer to the date of the game.

"We have therefore agreed with the Premier League that, in the interests of clarity and certainty, we shall confirm this game as taking place at this time at Wembley Stadium so that fans of both teams can now make travel arrangements accordingly."

With Spurs and Man City fans clearly not impressed about switching the game, Everton and Man United fans have also had a lot to say, especially with many already sorting out travel for the game at Old Trafford.

