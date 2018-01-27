The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting a relatively easy win for Fulham over Barnsely.

The Cottagers are on a fantastic run at the moment having won five of their last six matches and the former Leeds and Nottingham Forest midfielder believes this will carry them to victory.

On the other hand the Tykes have won just one of their last 14 games but did hold Wolves to a 0-0 draw a fortnight ago.

While the pundit expects a win for the London side, he doesn't believe a repeat of the win against Burton is on the cards.

Prutton predicted a 2-0 win for Fulham and said: "Fulham are well and truly flying at the moment. Just like last season they had a slow start to the campaign and now they're right in the mix for the play-offs.



"A victory at Barnsley, who have not won at home since November, would send Slavisa Jokanovic's side into the top six.

"The Tykes haven't been on a great run themselves and it's hard to see them getting a result here. Away win for me."

