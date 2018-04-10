Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham are SECOND in the Championship.

Stefan Johansen's goal gave the side a 1-0 victory over Reading this evening at Craven Cottage - here's everything Slavisa Jokanovic said in his post match press conference.

Into the top two

"It's important, the situation is still not under our control, it will depend on Cardiff, they have one game more than what we've played.

"At the end, this is good situation that we find tonight but we are not thinking about position in this moment.

"We catch one target, we are guaranteed to play in the play-offs, in the future we must be ready for next step, next step is Brentford game and we must be ready to try be in our best level and win the game."

Must be a feeling of delight?

"We are really satisfied with the work we have done today, with the performance and desire.

"We are a little bit disappointed because we weren't clinical enough to try finish the game a bit quieter.

"At the end, we show the desire and ambition to win the games, they know and we know that we must be available for the next step.

"If we are second, or not second, in this moment is less important."

Odoi said Cardiff was being hunted, psychology has changed now?

"I don't know how they feel, we catch our first target and we must be quiet and try be ready for next step.

"You must ask them, because I don't know how they are in good momentum or not, I didn't watch the game.

"Everything is in their hands and we will try make it our job, it's natural that we try and put them under pressure and we will try for our side to win the next game.

"End of the season, they will play five games and we will have four, it's possible many things will happen and we will need to be ready for next step and try.

"If we do it or not, I cannot answer you."

A few months back did you ever think you'd be in contention for automatic promotion?

"I am always thinking about short steps and this is where we are - where we are going to finish and looking back is not so important in this moment.

"What I trust, is that the past is not important. In the end this team tries to follow some kind of philosophy and some kind of preparation to compete, we do not look so far.

"You know, we are enjoying today, we had a good performance and got three new points and we need more steps. It is only one, one is ahead of us next Saturday and after this step there will be another and another.

"We don't need to think about Millwall, Sunderland or Birmingham because this is not under our control and we must wait for these games.

"Important game is what is ahead of us. Against a good team, team that is fighting for the play-off.

"I am happy when a team is fighting for something and come to visit us at our home. In the end, calm rest to be ready for this one step ahead of us."

You're staying calm in an exciting time, is this what you're trying to emanate to the squad?

"We must be calm, we cannot promise anything but what we must promise ourselves is fight, desire and ambition.

"This time showed this tonight and in the past too. We must recover ourselves and be able to push and try and win next three points.

"I am sure many things are going to happen and I know, you know, that this is a crazy competition and we must try and be calm to do our job."

Pleased with defensive shape?

"Yes, we improve our defensive shape. We are more solid, we show solidarity when we are off the ball and this is important improvement for us.

"At the end, to be competitive sometimes you must win the game 1-0 like we win in the last two games and this is positive situation for us.

"It is positive because we trust each other and I must be satisfied with victory tonight and be ready for next time."

Injury update on Floyd Ayite and Ryan Sessegnon?

"Floyd Ayite will be around 10 days outside of the squad with a hamstring problem. Ryan is ok."

