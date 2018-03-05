The video will start in 8 Cancel

Derby manager Gary Rowett has said that QPR are typical of a lot of Championship sides and that Loftus Road will be a difficult place for his side to travel ahead of Tuesday night's match.

11 places separate the teams but the Rams were beaten by Fulham at the weekend and fell to fifth in the table while the Rs match with Aston Villa was a late cancellation.

Derby have now went five games without a win, after looking a strong contender for automatic promotion while Ian Holloway's men have lost three of their last four games.

Former Birmingham boss Rowett reckons the Hoops are capable of a top result on their day however.

He said: "They’re very typical of a lot of Championship sides. They are capable of a really top result on any given day but are also capable of being inconsistent.

"I’m a big fan of Ian Holloway and he will always have his team right at it, working hard and putting teams under pressure.

"Loftus Road is a difficult place to go and you’ve got to make sure you’re ready for the battle.

"We need the points and every game is an important game for us now.

