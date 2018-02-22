The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have extended the contract of Dean Smith for an additional year, as well as those Richard O'Kelly and Thomas Frank - and fans are ecstatic.

The Bees head coach joined the club in December 2015 and has overseen ninth and 10th placed finishes in the Championships and still just about in the hunt for the play-offs this season.

The contracts will now run until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Smith reflected: “I've felt this has been as consistent as we've been this season. Our performance levels have been very good.

“We need to improve on things, whether it be recruitment, tactical and style of play. We're looking to improve as coaches and how we deal with players as well.”

Smith is pleased to have extended his contract but supporters are loving the news too.

