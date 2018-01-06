The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lucas Piazon will start his first game since returning from injury as Fulham face Southampton in the FA Cup.

Slavisa Jokanovic has made five changes to the side that beat Ipswich 4-1 in the league on Tuesday but names a strong team for this afternoon’s tie.

David Button returns in goal in place of Marcus Bettinelli for the first time since being dropped in favour of the 25-year-old, while there are also recalls for Kevin McDonald and Tomas Kalas.

Tom Cairney drops out of the squad altogether, while there is a start for Rui Fonte who will lead the line, with Ryan Sessegnon playing in an advanced left role.

Fulham: Button, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, R.Sessegnon, McDonald, Johansen, Norwood, Piazon, Fonte and Kalas

Subs: Norman, Ojo, Kebano, Kamara, S. Sessegnon, Djalo and de la Torre