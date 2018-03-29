Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock insists that Fulham MUST get promoted this season as a result of the money they've spent on new recruits.

That goes for the likes of Aston Villa and Wolves too, who all have bigger wage bills than the Bluebirds this season, despite Villa and Fulham both trailing the Welsh side in the league table.

The Cottagers and Villa are currently seven points behind Cardiff, but have both played a game more than their rivals who are favourites to join Wolves in the Premier League next season.

And ahead of a crunch eight game run-in, Warnock has tried to up the pressure on Fulham, insisting they must get promoted with the wages they have.

Warnock said: "On our wage bill, when you look at the teams we're competing against, we really shouldn't be where we are.

"There's always pressure to win games, but I don't feel there's pressure on us as much as the other teams.

"Some of the other teams should go up. They have to go up, really.

"We'd be disappointed not to go up - of course we will - but it's not the end of the world. We've had a fantastic season and, whatever happens, our fans will give the players the backing they deserve at the last game of the season."