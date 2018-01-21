The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton manager Nigel Clough paid compliment to Fulham after the fixture at Craven Cottage saying his side couldn't cope with the home side's quality.

The Brewers came into the match having won their last three away games despite being among the Championship's relegation places.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side didn't give Burton a chance to settle into the game however and relentlessly built attacks over the 90 minutes.

Clough told Radio Derby: "We just can't cope with the quality that they've got.

"It sounds silly, but three of the goals are just deflections that have ricocheted and dropped down to them.

"But just with the quality players they have all over the pitch, you need everything to go in your favour."

While the former Nottingham Forest manager accepted that his side had a tough task with the form Fulham were in at the Cottage, he thought his team still made mistakes.

He said: "I think so, the mood that they were in,"

"They were on a good run anyway, and when they get their first goal so early, 15 minutes in, then the game-plan goes out of the window a little bit.

"They pick you off after that, the two goals after that were us chasing and out of position - needlessly at that stage of the game."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .