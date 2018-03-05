The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will welcome back on loan midfielder Luke Murphy as well as Tom Flanagan and Marvin Sordell for the visit of Brentford on Tuesday night.

Leeds United man Murphy had missed most of February after suffering a gashed shin against Aston Villa.

First team coach Andy Garner said: "Luke did the full session on Saturday so he is now fine and back in contention.

"We can’t afford to be playing anyone tomorrow with even a slight injury as the opposition can be very good. We need everyone fully fit."

Like Murphy, Flanagan trained at the weekend following his recovery from a calf injury while former Bolton striker Sordell has shaken off the effects of illness.

Flanagan's return will especially come as a boost given defenders John Brayford and Ben Turner are still struggling with their calf injuries, while Hope Akpan could also be sidelined.

Garner said: "Tom was able to train with us on Saturday and he will be in the squad. Marvin will be in the squad as well.

"Hope twisted his ankle a little bit on Saturday in training and can’t train today so we will have to see how he is tomorrow."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .