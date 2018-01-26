Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR head to Ashton Gate with the boost of Jordan Cousins' return to full training this week.

The former Charlton midfielder has not played since the 2-1 win over Cardiff on New Year's Day and has recovered from a hamstring injury so could potentially feature.

James Perch is nearing a return following five months out due to a dislocated knee but the Rs will face Bristol City without the services of Paul Smyth.

The 20-year-old remains unavailable due to a thigh strain and also has not played since scoring in the win over the Welsh club.

Grant Hall is out with a knee problem after missing the first half of the season because of tendonitis in his opposite knee and Ian Holloway said the club 'have to be cautious with him after so long out'.

The QPR manager was quick to praise the Robins for their Carabao Cup exploits but admitted that he might not get the best reception.

Holloway played for and managed city rivals Bristol Rovers and nevertheless hoped to see the side defeat Manchester City.

He said: "I’ll be getting loads of stick from their fans but I actually felt very proud of their club for what they did.

"I don’t think they will ever believe me but I was supporting them on Wednesday night and as a Bristolian I was proud of them."

The QPR boss did warn the opposition that success comes with a price however.

He said: "The vultures will be circling their camp and they will all be trying to buy their players.

"I have been there before, I lost players from my first Blackpool team and lost Wilfried Zaha from my Crystal Palace team too.

"That’s what happens. Bristol City have done really well and as a result of that their players are being sought after."