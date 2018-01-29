Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford striker Justin Shaibu has completed a loan move to Walsall.

The 20-year-old made the move to the League One side at lunch time on Monday and will spend the second half of the season with the Saddlers.

The former HB Koge forward joined the Bees in July 2016 following a successful trial and scored regularly in B Team friendlies.

This eventually saw him become one of the B Team's first graduates upon signing a new three-year contract in the summer and he was promoted to the First Team group on a permanent basis.

Shaibu has struggled for opportunities this season, due to injury, but he did score his first goal during the Carabao Cup win against AFC Wimbledon.

Brentford manager Dean Smith told the club website: "I spoke to [Walsall Manager] Jon Whitney and I believe the loan move will be of great benefit to both Walsall and Justin.

"Justin has had a stop-start first half of the season with injuries but is a player we believe has great potential. He has already scored against a League One team this season and we think that is the level he is at currently.

"We know he will get well looked after at Walsall and believe he will do well for them."



