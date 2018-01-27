Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kamohelo Mokotjo believes playing a more advanced for Brentford than he is used to has helped make him a better all-round player.

The South African international arrived from FC Twente last summer as a defensive midfielder but found the position sweeping up in front of the back four already taken by Ryan Woods.

And although he prefers a deeper position, the 26 year old feels he has adjusted his game sufficiently, but now wants to add a few goals to it.

“I think I played my first game in the eight position and that wasn’t too bad, then in the second one I had a really good game,” he said. “After I think it was the Reading game at home, I accepted that this position is an option for me, and the gaffer feels the same way.

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

“Hopefully I will get some minutes in my own position, but wherever I’m needed I will play. It was an entirely new position for me, the first time for me playing such an advanced position in midfield, but surprisingly enough it came naturally to me.

“It didn’t take me too long to adjust to the position, so I was glad about that. It’s funny how things work out, but I never realised how good it would be to attack. I still prefer the defensive role, but I know now I can do both.

“Any of the two is fine, it only makes me better as a player. Scoring goals is not one of my strong points, but in this position I hope to have more shots on goals and create more. I’m hoping to get some goals – I didn’t get many in Holland, it was more assists.”

Despite arriving at Griffin Park with big expectations of him, Mokotjo found himself in and out of the side in the first half of the season, and even when it looked like he had nailed a regular place in November and December, found himself benched again over the festive season.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

However, an extended stay at right back for Nico Yennaris has allowed for a more settled midfield set up, and Mokotjo has been in good form so far in 2018, including a man of the match performance in last week’s win at Reading.

“I felt it took me a bit longer to adapt than expected, but we have to adapt to the environment – no matter where you go the environment is always different, so it takes time,” he said.

“Looking at it now, I needed all of that to be where I am today. It was frustrating of course when you’re not playing, but I knew the gaffer would always make me understand why I wasn't in the team, which makes it easier.

“I felt my level didn’t drop in any way so I was still comfortable and was still giving 100 per cent without any doubt in my head. I’ve not reached my best form yet though. I know people think I am doing quite well but I know I can do better, the best is yet to come.”