After a difficult time due to concussion injuries Bees captain John Egan is back in the team and making a mark.

His absence in the side led to Chris Mepham being afforded a chance at the heart of the Brentford defence and now they are forming a partnership that has improved over recent weeks.

The Irish international has been impressed with the Welshman's development.

He told the official Brentford website : "I’ve been very impressed with him all season. He’s performed well in training and I knew that he’d take to First-Team football.

"We’ve got a good relationship off the field – my advice for him is to keep playing his own game and doing the basics well.

"He’s an example to any young player trying to make the step up – he’s always asking questions and he’s very keen to learn. Any young player needs to show the right attitude and he’s done that."

The progress of 20-year-old Mepham has added to the depth of the Bees defensive resource, and it's beginning to look a real strength with Danish international Andreas Bjelland in the mix as well.

The competition for places is a source of pride for Egan and he thrives on the competition.

He said: "That’s what you need to drive yourselves every day; you know that you have to be on your game and stepping up to the plate to keep your jersey.

"It’s not just in defence - we’ve got competition all over the park. There have barely been any injuries which means we’ve had a near fully-fit squad most weeks.

"Competition is fierce – we’ve had players missing out on the matchday squad who have trained well throughout the week, which shows the strength in depth we have at the Club."

