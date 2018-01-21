Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Match-winner Lasse Vibe said it doesn't get much better than scoring in front of Brentford's 3,000 away fans at the Madejski Stadium.

The Bees have now won four of their last five league games and Vibe's goal extended Reading's winless run to eight matches.

The 30-year-old Dane is beginning to find his form with seven goals in eight games and described the remarkable atmosphere after his goal.

He told Brentford's official website: "I was very happy. In front of the fans, 3,000 of them, some of the staff asked me in the dressing room how it felt. You can't really describe it, it doesn't get much better than that.

"The following we got here was amazing, to score a winner in front of them. I barely heard a Reading fan all game so well done to our fans."

Brentford had 23 shots against the Royals despite enjoying a smaller share of possession and while many aspects of the performance were frustrating Vibe said his side we're confident in their game plan.

He said: "I feel good, that wasn't our best performance but there was a lot of graft in there and a lot of hard work. To be honest, that's what we asked for today really and we proved that it was enough.

"We probably should have won by a goal more but we got lucky in the end as well so it was a good win.

"We were confident. We were on them, we wanted them to play out and still press them. I thought we had a good game-plan and we were talking about it saying it is just a matter of time before we got those clear cut chances. I mean, that pass from Rom [Sawyers] to Flo [Jozefzoon], which led to my goal, was illegal."

The forward also admitted he was pretty pleased with his own form.

He said: "I am. I feel good. I think everyone can see that as well, and I'm happy to just try and stay on the right track, work hard and goals will come.

"It didn't feel that tough out there to be honest, no disrespect to Reading because I think they are a good team. They tried to play but it just felt like we didn't get the clear cut chances that we probably deserved.

"In the first half there were a couple of times where we just needed that last pass in but I think in the end we deserved the win."





