Brentford and Cardiff City are to play on Tuesday March 13th live on Sky following their Griffin Park clash being cancelled on Saturday.

The Bees were set to host the Bluebirds but the Beast from the East and Storm Emma meant the fixture was cancelled on Friday due to a frozen pitch.

The game will add to a full calendar for Brentford who face Burton on Tuesday night before travelling to Milwall on Saturday March 10th.

Dean Smith's side will welcome Middlesbrough on the 17th following the rearranged Cardiff match.

The club said in a statement that all tickets purchased for the original game will be valid to use for the rescheduled match and anyone unable to attend will be able to claim a refund.

