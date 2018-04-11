Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff and Fulham have been two of the Championship's quality sides - that's why they're second and third in the league.

The Bluebirds weren't expected to be competing for automatic promotion this season and they're constantly proving the doubters wrong - it's only with consecutive defeats to Wolves and Aston Villa the Cottagers have been able to overtake them in the table.

Neil Warnock's men even still have a game in hand.

The Whites had a poor start to the season, closer to the bottom of the table than the top around Christmas time when they'd been presumed a promotion challenger.

20 matches unbeaten as seen that status more than return.

Craig Bellamy has been impressed by both sides and speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, he thinks it will come down to Fulham's class versus Cardiff's character.

Bellamy told The Debate : "Look they've (Cardiff) got a lot of character in the squad, that's been enough all season to be fair to them.

"We didn't quite expect - and this is us looking at it inside the club - them to do as well as they have done, we were looking at playoffs but credit to the manager, his staff, the players as well, they've shown big character all season.

"We knew we were coming into a difficult stage of the season, I tell you one thing you've got to say is well done to Fulham by the way, I think that's 20 games, 16 wins, the run they've gone on - and it's taken that good a run because that's how well Cardiff have done.

"Got to give credit to Fulham and even about a month ago we were saying they're the only one team I could see challenging Cardiff. Cardiff have even gone on a brilliant run themselves - it's a tricky period, they are games you would expect Cardiff to go on and win, but Fulham do have the easier games but saying that they are up against teams in the relegation zone or thereabouts relegation and we all know at this stage of the season they can be very difficult.

"The class at Fulham is very good, but Cardiff's character to be fair to them they just got to get back going now... but they've had setbacks (before) and bounced back.

"Fulham are easier on the eye, a lot of teams are easier on the eye than Cardiff but their character, with the manager as well, the group of men they have might be enough - MIGHT be enough - to get them through."