Fulham travel to Yorkshire to face Barnsley this afternoon as they seek to cement a promotion push and find their way into a play-off position.

Wolves and Bristol City are the only teams above the Cottagers who play this weekend and three points would see Slavisa Jokanovic's men overtake Sheffield United into sixth place as minimum.

The west London side are in phenomenal form and confidence will be flowing following their 6-0 win over Burton Albion last weekend.

The Cottagers were ruthless against the Brewers and have now won five of their last six league matches.

Barnsley haven't fared so well with just one win in their last 14 games.

In the last fixture between the sides Fulham edged a 2-1 win over the Tykes, what does today hold?

We'll have build-up, team news and live updates right here throughout the afternoon.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .