Video Loading

Fulham travel to Yorkshire to face Barnsley this afternoon as they seek to cement a promotion push and find their way into a play-off position.

Wolves and Bristol City are the only teams above the Cottagers who play this weekend and three points would see Slavisa Jokanovic's men overtake Sheffield United into sixth place as minimum.

The west London side are in phenomenal form and confidence will be flowing following their 6-0 win over Burton Albion last weekend.

The Cottagers were ruthless against the Brewers and have now won five of their last six league matches.

Barnsley haven't fared so well with just one win in their last 14 games.

In the last fixture between the sides Fulham edged a 2-1 win over the Tykes, what does today hold?

We'll have build-up, team news and live updates right here throughout the afternoon.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .

Key Events

KEY EVENT

FULL TIME: Barnsley 1-3 Fulham

What a finish! The Whites are in the play-off spots!

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Sessegnon scores again!

Fulham break and Sessegnon scores!!

KEY EVENT

GOALLL 2-1 FULHAM

It’s in!! McDonald bundles the ball over!!!

McDonald goes close

McDonald curls one over now! Time is ticking away here

Fonte goes close

The ball bounces off Fonte and nearly finds its way into the bottom corner

Here comes AK47

Kamara is on to replace Johansen

Kebano curls just over

Lovely football between Targett and Kebano on the edge of the box sees forward curl it just over - great stuff

Kebano is on

Piazon makes way for Kebano for the last half hour or so

Fulham continue to press

The away side are continuing to press Barnsley here and are looking good

Yellow for Lindsay

Lindsay wrestles Fonte to the ground as Fulham break and duly goes into the book

Exactly what Fulham needed

That’s exactly the start to the half Fulham needed - their tail really is up now

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Sessegnon equalises! 1-1

What a start for Fulham!

Fredericks slaloms into the box and slams the ball against the post, it comes back to Sessegnon who smashes home!! 1-1!

KEY EVENT

PEEP! Second half underway

We’re back underway at Oakwell - huge 45 for the Whites

Half time sub

Targett is on to make his debut, replacing Odoi at half time

KEY EVENT

HALF TIME: Barnsley 1-0 Fulham

Poor first half of football but a lifeline for Fulham after Cavare’s moment of stupidity - lots to do in the second half though

KEY EVENT

RED CARD!

Moment of madness from Cavare - Johansen fouls him and he gets back up and pushes Johansen in the back, receives his second yellow and walks

Yellow for Hammill

Hammill goes into the book for chopping down Fonte - was a nasty one

Bettinelli in the book

Bettinelli also went into the book for protesting the goal there

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Barnsley 1-0 Fulham

Lindsay is the man to poke home after a brilliant Bettinelli reaction save to deny the first strike - looked like a foul but the referee isn’t interested

Johansen fires wide

Johansen fires wide from a freekick in a good position

Fulham all over the place

Goodness knows how Fulham didn’t concede - first Ream then Bettinelli gives the ball away to the Barnsley attack

Fulham starting to string passes together

Fulham are starting to get their foot in the game after early Barnsley pressure - they’re having a fair bit of success down that left hand side

Bettinelli saves from Mallan

Mallan is in space and fires a strike at the Fulham goal, but Bettinelli is equal to it and pushes it away for a corner - good start from the hosts

KEY EVENT

PEEP! Barnsley 0-0 Fulham

We are underway at Oakwell!

Players headed back in

The players have headed back into the dressing room with just ten minutes left here

Here's what Slav said about TC

Here’s what Slav said about TC to me on Thursday:

“This season, we have many up and downs with Tom Cairney, he’s been part of the work this week and it’s our really important player.

“We try and force the situation to make sure we can use him the game ahead of us, and I expect he will be available to be part of the team for Saturday

Score predictions?

Let’s get your score predictions for today’s game then - I’m going for a 3-1 Fulham win

KEY EVENT

Barnsley line up

And here’s how the hosts line up

KEY EVENT

Fulham starting XI

Here’s how the side line up:

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Odoi, McDonald, Johansen, Norwood, Piazon, Fonte and R Sessegnon

Subs: Button, S Sessegnon, Targett, Cisse, De la Torre, Kebano and Kamara

Tom Cairney update

Here’s an update on TC