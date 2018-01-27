Fulham travel to Yorkshire to face Barnsley this afternoon as they seek to cement a promotion push and find their way into a play-off position.
Wolves and Bristol City are the only teams above the Cottagers who play this weekend and three points would see Slavisa Jokanovic's men overtake Sheffield United into sixth place as minimum.
The west London side are in phenomenal form and confidence will be flowing following their 6-0 win over Burton Albion last weekend.
The Cottagers were ruthless against the Brewers and have now won five of their last six league matches.
Barnsley haven't fared so well with just one win in their last 14 games.
In the last fixture between the sides Fulham edged a 2-1 win over the Tykes, what does today hold?
We'll have build-up, team news and live updates right here throughout the afternoon.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
FULL TIME: Barnsley 1-3 Fulham
What a finish! The Whites are in the play-off spots!
GOAL! Sessegnon scores again!
Fulham break and Sessegnon scores!!
GOALLL 2-1 FULHAM
It’s in!! McDonald bundles the ball over!!!
McDonald goes close
McDonald curls one over now! Time is ticking away here
Fonte goes close
The ball bounces off Fonte and nearly finds its way into the bottom corner
Here comes AK47
Kamara is on to replace Johansen
Kebano curls just over
Lovely football between Targett and Kebano on the edge of the box sees forward curl it just over - great stuff
Kebano is on
Piazon makes way for Kebano for the last half hour or so
Fulham continue to press
The away side are continuing to press Barnsley here and are looking good
Yellow for Lindsay
Lindsay wrestles Fonte to the ground as Fulham break and duly goes into the book
Exactly what Fulham needed
That’s exactly the start to the half Fulham needed - their tail really is up now
GOAL! Sessegnon equalises! 1-1
What a start for Fulham!
Fredericks slaloms into the box and slams the ball against the post, it comes back to Sessegnon who smashes home!! 1-1!
PEEP! Second half underway
We’re back underway at Oakwell - huge 45 for the Whites
Half time sub
Targett is on to make his debut, replacing Odoi at half time
HALF TIME: Barnsley 1-0 Fulham
Poor first half of football but a lifeline for Fulham after Cavare’s moment of stupidity - lots to do in the second half though
RED CARD!
Moment of madness from Cavare - Johansen fouls him and he gets back up and pushes Johansen in the back, receives his second yellow and walks
Yellow for Hammill
Hammill goes into the book for chopping down Fonte - was a nasty one
Bettinelli in the book
Bettinelli also went into the book for protesting the goal there
GOAL! Barnsley 1-0 Fulham
Lindsay is the man to poke home after a brilliant Bettinelli reaction save to deny the first strike - looked like a foul but the referee isn’t interested
Johansen fires wide
Johansen fires wide from a freekick in a good position
Fulham all over the place
Goodness knows how Fulham didn’t concede - first Ream then Bettinelli gives the ball away to the Barnsley attack
Fulham starting to string passes together
Fulham are starting to get their foot in the game after early Barnsley pressure - they’re having a fair bit of success down that left hand side
Bettinelli saves from Mallan
Mallan is in space and fires a strike at the Fulham goal, but Bettinelli is equal to it and pushes it away for a corner - good start from the hosts
PEEP! Barnsley 0-0 Fulham
We are underway at Oakwell!
Players headed back in
The players have headed back into the dressing room with just ten minutes left here
Here's what Slav said about TC
Here’s what Slav said about TC to me on Thursday:
“This season, we have many up and downs with Tom Cairney, he’s been part of the work this week and it’s our really important player.
“We try and force the situation to make sure we can use him the game ahead of us, and I expect he will be available to be part of the team for Saturday
Score predictions?
Let’s get your score predictions for today’s game then - I’m going for a 3-1 Fulham win
Barnsley line up
And here’s how the hosts line up
Fulham starting XI
Here’s how the side line up:
Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Odoi, McDonald, Johansen, Norwood, Piazon, Fonte and R Sessegnon
Subs: Button, S Sessegnon, Targett, Cisse, De la Torre, Kebano and Kamara
Tom Cairney update
Here’s an update on TC