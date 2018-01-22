Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Joshua will put his WBA (Super) and IBF titles on the line when he comes up against 26-year-old New Zealander Joseph Parker.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium will once again play host to the latest installment in Joshua's burgeoning career after staging his most recent victory, a 10th round stoppage against Frenchman Carlos Takam back in October.

The fight will take place on March 31 and members will be able to purchase their tickets at midday on Monday (January 22) while the general public will have to wait until the following day (January 23) again at 12pm.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 12pm on January 23. Prices differ slightly to the range used for the Takam fight - with tickets priced at £40, £60, £80, £100, £150 and £200 right up to £300, £600 and £2,000.

All tickets will all be available from StubHub.co.uk or SeeTickets .

Coach packages will also be available on Tuesday from SeeTickets , with various pick up and drop off locations available around the UK.

Negotiations between the two promoters have been ongoing for some time with complications supposedly surfacing over how the purse was going to be split.

With confirmation of the duel expected in the next 24 hours, however, preparation for both boxers can officially get underway.

Joshua's opponent Parker is himself putting a belt on the line. He defeated Andy Ruiz for the WBO title back in December 2016 becoming the first fighter from either New Zealand or the Pacific Islands to win a major world championship.

Promoter Eddie Hearn already has his sights on what would come next should Joshua overcome this challenge, with a battle against current WBC Champion Deontay Wilder on the cards.

