Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

That quite possibly could have been Fulham's best performance of the season.

It was absolutely electric and the Cottagers declared themselves firmly in the promotion race.

Rui Fonte's goals either side of a fine Lucas Piazon finish put together a near perfect first half for the home side and they were worth every bit of their 3-0 lead.

The wave of goals slowed as the second half started but Ryan Sessegnon had other ideas. Two goals from close range and an Aboubakar Kamara's perfect lob rounded off an incredible Fulham display.

Fulham put the Championship on notice.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Marcus Bettinelli 7

In all honesty he didn't have much to do today. His distribution was great and he saved well when required. Hard to fault but didn't have to stand out today.

Ryan Fredericks 9

After performances like today you can see why he has been linked to Premier League clubs. Outstanding. Brought tremendous width to the Fulham attack and was rarely needed in defence. Burton left him free time after time and the full-back more than obliged with his contribution, having a hand in most goals.

Tomas Kalas 7

Calm and unhurried performance but in truth was rarely troubled. Utilised along with his Tim Ream as the building blocks of most attacks.

Tim Ream 8

Really flowing with confidence after a solid effort against Middlesbrough. A misplaced pass aside, hard to fault the American who was strong in the air. Wasn't afraid to bring the ball forward and looked a class act because of it.

Denis Odoi 8

Perhaps the only player that improved in the second half as Burton often tried to attack down the right. Looked refreshingly good going forward thanks to some great interplay with Sessegnon.

Oliver Norwood 8

Held his nerve for the penalty against Middlesbrough and more than filled Tom Cairney's shoes this afternoon. A shame to see him go off so early but he repeatedly released Fredericks and was the pick of the midfield.

Kevin McDonald 7

Set the tone for work rate while building play beautifully with his midfield compatriots.

Stefan Johansen 7

You almost don't notice him but was crucial in Fulham's metronomic passing. Simply, good to watch and took control when Norwood left the field in the second half.

Lucas Piazon 8

Full of the class you expect from a Chelsea youngster. Selling dummies, a calm collected finish. His movement really opened the game up for Ryan Fredericks and a crucial part of the front three.

Rui Fonte 9

That's a response to those saying Fulham need a striker. Full of technical ability and two composed finishes after some lovely build up play from the Cottagers. What stood out most was his battling display where he showed the characteristics of a traditional number 9 despite size. Only a quieter second half and substitution prevented a 10.

Ryan Sessegnon 9

As always lively and threatening and consequently stopped Lucas Akins from being able to attack much at all. Didn't look like he'd be the main man today and then decided to become a striker. Ruthless from the winger to grab two scrappy goals on the six-yard line.



Substitutes: Tom Cairney-7,Aboubakar Kamara-8, Luca de la Torre-not enough time to impress.



