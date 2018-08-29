Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancied a cheap getaway near Christmas, this deal could be exactly what you've been looking for.

People will travel far and wide for Christmas markets these days - and 2018 will be no exception.

This deal is featured on the Wowcher pages and it could be just the ticket to something a little different this coming festive season for travellers - here's what it consists of.

From weekenderbreaks, the two-night German Christmas Market stay includes return flights (departing Gatwick, Luton or Stansted) from £99 - or from £129pp for a three-night stay - meaning you can save up to 38%.

Customers can travel to Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Cologne or Dusseldorf, with a comfortable stay in a twin or double guest room located in close proximity to the markets.

Excursions included in Frankfurt, Berlin or Munich are a festive Christmas Market Walking Tour, or if you visit Cologne or Dusseldorf you'll enjoy a Christmas River Cruise.

The great thing is, you can book this now at Wowcher for dates between November 23 and December 19 2018.

So, it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas! But be quick, because the deal ends at midnight on Thursday (August 30).