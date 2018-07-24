Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Domestic violence is treated extremely seriously in the UK and the authorities have implemented and applied a series of legal methods.

Victims of domestic violence, harassment and sexual aggression can be protected by restraining orders issued against offenders.

All victims should benefit from the legal assistance of a defence solicitor who can explain the legal terms of how restraining orders are issued and implemented.

The meaning of a restraining order in the UK

Magistrates in the UK are entitled to issue restraining orders for offenders who have been accused of domestic violence, sexual assault and any related crimes.

A restraining order is issued in the court of law when criminal proceedings have closed and is meant to keep the offender away from his/her victim. In short, a restraining order protects the victims from future assaults or any related problems.

Even a person accused of domestic violence and found not guilty can receive a restraining order in the UK if the court of law strongly considers that victims of assault need extra protection.

Who can solicit a restraining order?

A restraining order is usually solicited by the prosecution and the victims are also capable of asking for such warning, but under the strict legal supervision of a lawyer.

The provisions of a restraining order

A restraining order issued in the court of law, whether solicited by the prosecution in charge of the case or by the victim, mostly prohibits direct contact of the offender with the victim.

Also, such orders ban the criminal from entering the premises of the victim’s property for a definite or indefinite period of time, as established by the judge in the court of law.

Restraining orders are protective measures to be considered when a victim feels insecure in a certain situation. If the terms of the restraining order have been breached, the offender can face imprisonment.

If you would like to know more about restraining orders, contact Defence Solicitors London.