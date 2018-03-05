The Queen has been named London's most powerful person in a much-anticipated list released this week.

Her Majesty ranked top in the London Power 100 which looks at the most influential people in the capital - from celebrities and politicians to billionaires and business people.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 was media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, footballer David Beckham and London Mayor Sadiq Khan - who had to settle for fifth place.

Prime Minister Theresa was ranked at number 30.

Each June two teams begin researching names for the list as well as asking the public for their suggestions. This is then taken to a judging panel and presented to the President of the London Power 100 Nicholas Taylor.

He said: "I am delighted to announce the London Power 100 list. After months of deliberating and research, the list has collated the top 100 power players worth knowing in London".

Also in the list are Tony Blair, Wiley, Prince Harry and Anna Wintour

The Top 40 is:

  1. Queen Elizabeth II
  2. Rupert Murdoch
  3. David Beckham
  4. Evgeny Lebedev
  5. Saqid Khan
  6. Tony Hall
  7. Roman Abramovich
  8. Adele
  9. Boris Johnson
  10. Naomi Campbell
  11. Prince Harry
  12. Sir Phillip Green
  13. George Osborne
  14. Stormzy
  15. Lakshmi Mittal
  16. Kate Moss
  17. Zayn Malik
  18. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
  19. Sir David Attenborough
  20. Richard Branson
  21. Tom Hardy
  22. Idris Elba
  23. Jimmy Carr
  24. Tony Blair
  25. Cara Delevingne
  26. Benedict Cumberbatch
  27. The Reuben Brothers
  28. Sir Mo Farah
  29. Lily Allen
  30. Theresa May
  31. Andrew Lloyd Webber
  32. James Corden
  33. Daniel Kaluuya
  34. Jeremy Corbyn
  35. Dame Helen Mirren
  36. Justin Welby
  37. Rod Stewart
  38. John Bercow
  39. Anthony Joshua
  40. Anna Wintour

To view the full London Power 100 list click here.