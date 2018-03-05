Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen has been named London's most powerful person in a much-anticipated list released this week.

Her Majesty ranked top in the London Power 100 which looks at the most influential people in the capital - from celebrities and politicians to billionaires and business people.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 was media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, footballer David Beckham and London Mayor Sadiq Khan - who had to settle for fifth place.

Prime Minister Theresa was ranked at number 30.

Each June two teams begin researching names for the list as well as asking the public for their suggestions. This is then taken to a judging panel and presented to the President of the London Power 100 Nicholas Taylor.

He said: "I am delighted to announce the London Power 100 list. After months of deliberating and research, the list has collated the top 100 power players worth knowing in London".

The Top 40 is:

Queen Elizabeth II Rupert Murdoch David Beckham Evgeny Lebedev Saqid Khan Tony Hall Roman Abramovich Adele Boris Johnson Naomi Campbell Prince Harry Sir Phillip Green George Osborne Stormzy Lakshmi Mittal Kate Moss Zayn Malik The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Sir David Attenborough Richard Branson Tom Hardy Idris Elba Jimmy Carr Tony Blair Cara Delevingne Benedict Cumberbatch The Reuben Brothers Sir Mo Farah Lily Allen Theresa May Andrew Lloyd Webber James Corden Daniel Kaluuya Jeremy Corbyn Dame Helen Mirren Justin Welby Rod Stewart John Bercow Anthony Joshua Anna Wintour

