How many times a year do you utter the words, “I need a holiday”?

Everybody warrants a rest from time to time and while the world is becoming a more accessible place, going on holiday doesn't necessarily have to mean jumping on a plane.

So if you're interested in the prospect of having your own personal getaway with picturesque nature spots available at any weekend's notice and that you can decorate with your own personalities, what is a potential option?

Haven Holiday Parks

“ Owning a static caravan on a Haven holiday park means freedom to get away whenever you like”

We've all seen the adverts for Haven Holidays on the television. These fun-for-all-the-family caravan resorts located across Britain's seasides offer an ideal getaway for some and a home-away-from-home for others.

A quick escape is always an option – and they currently have offers on Easter Holiday breaks - but what if you had somewhere that was always an option? That always sat there ready for you at any time of the day and night and any time of the year?

Along with the wide-range of added benefits that are exclusive to owners – like exclusive lounges and facilities, owners events and a Privilege Card that gives you a 15% discount on everything bought in the park – Haven say:

“ ... becoming an owner with us isn’t just about getting your own set of keys. It’s somewhere to start putting down roots and build a lifetime of memories”

Here's what Haven had to say about some of their parks across Norfolk, Somerset, Cornwall and Devon:

Seashore

Any place with Great at the beginning of its name has to deliver. Great Yarmouth does just that. Famous for its seafront, it’s one of England’s biggest and best resorts. And our holiday homes are only a frisbee-throw away. You can reach the golden beach from our terrace and it’s only a mere two miles to the town centre. Easy in a car. Easier on the leisurely land train. There are arcades and rollercoasters for the thrill-seekers. Horse riding for future equestrians. And golf for those who want to blast away the cobwebs on their 9 iron. Green, grassy, sandy. Great Yarmouth is the epitome of the traditional seaside holiday. For all the family, charming Norfolk has it all.

Doniford Bay

Doniford Bay Holiday Park sits in the centre of the stunning Somerset coast. It’s a wonderful place for a peaceful, relaxing holiday. There’s everything you’d expect from Haven, like our fantastic pools, all-weather sports court and, of course, entertainment laid on all day and into the evening. We’re right between the green of Somerset’s rolling hills and the gold of its beaches. In fact, just a short wander will bring you to a long, shingle beach – catch sea spray on your face and feel fresh air in your lungs every day! And our laid-back park has a friendly, villagey feel that’ll soon have you feeling like a local.

Devon Cliffs

Devon Cliffs is one of Haven’s largest holiday parks: that means literally acres of fun. It’s perched over a spectacular sea view, at the top of steep sandstone cliffs. Wander down to our very own sandy beach below whenever you fancy, and make the most of the dreamy South Devon coast. And you’ll be within reach of all sorts of local landmarks, like the dramatic Dartmoor wilderness, idyllic Canonteign Falls, or the sights and shops of Exeter. But there’s plenty to do closer to home too. We’ve got five pools (with two just for owners), a surfing school and sumptuous spa facilities. Plus, all the usual Haven high jinks during the day and family entertainment in the evenings.

Perran Sands

Tucked in so close to Newquay, Perran Sands Holiday Park is a perfect spot for families of aspiring surfer dudes and dudettes. Keen boarders come to Cornwall from all over the country. If you’re a beginner, don’t despair – we’ve got a surfing and paddleboard school slap-bang on the beach to help you level up! But if you’d rather leave the water sports for the younger generation, there’s still loads to love here. Spread across a clifftop of towering sand dunes, there’s an amazing feeling of open space. With the photogenic crashing waves, sandy beaches and wild moorlands, not to mention trendy towns with fine dining and fab shopping nearby, this is a great place to come back to for holiday happiness.

If you fancy the prospect of something a little bit adrenaline-inducing, you also have the option of:

Thorpe Park

Peaceful countryside. Stunning coastline. It’s fair to say Lincolnshire’s a land of beauty. Our holiday homes are snugly tucked away in tranquil spots of green. Some even have a sea view. Not surprising considering Cleethorpes’ Blue Flag beach stretches the length of our park. So stroll along the shore. Indulge in our heated indoor pool. Relax in our lazy river*. Or if you’re after a little more adventure, take on our Space Bowl flume or zip down our zip line.

Your 4-Step Buyer's Guide

Decide on a location

Choose from one of 36 parks across sixteen regions through the drop-down menu in this link .

Pick your price range

Some of Haven's pre-owned caravans start from £19,395. Luxury models can cost over £100,000 but you of course have the option of sub-letting the property to subsidise costs.

Choose a caravan that's right for you

Haven's caravans are made from a variety of manufacturers. You can narrow down your search to New or Pre-Owner and Static Caravan or Lodge.

Try before you buy

More information on how you can book a free park visit to get a feel of what could be your new home-from-home, the Haven website has more information here .