Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Brentford FC defender who has been linked with a move to the Premier League returned to his former school in South Ruislip for a very special occasion.

Welsh international Chris Mepham, 20, was a special guest at Queensmead School's prestigious KS3 Awards Evening on Wednesday, July 4.

The event celebrated the academic achievement of individual students who have performed exceptionally well or made outstanding progress in a particular discipline.

In addition to academic achievements, students received awards for their outstanding contribution to school life and other special awards, including Head of Year, Head Teacher and Governor’s Award.

Chris was interviewed live on stage by Mr Luck, an avid football fan and member of the school’s leadership team.

Chris spoke openly and honestly about his career, sharing the difficulties he faced when he was released by Chelsea Football Club at the age of 14.

Chris also faced rejection from both Watford and Queens Park Rangers.

He explained how his confidence was at an all time low and he considered giving up on his dream to become a professional footballer.

Chris told the audience about how his mother Sue, a former Queensmead employee, convinced him to attend a trial at Brentford Football Club.

Despite his previous setbacks, Chris motivated himself to attend the trial and he has never looked back.

Brentford offered Chris a two-year scholarship and he worked his way up through the ranks at Brentford, making his first team start again Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Following Chris’ continued success at Brentford Football Club, he has been linked with a number of Premiership teams including Bournemouth Football Club, who had their staggering £10m bid rejected.

Chris closed his interview with a positive message to students, telling them to pursue their dreams, no matter what obstacles they face along the way.

He spoke about how important his time at Queensmead School was and how he valued the opportunities presented to him as a student.

Following the event, Chris spent time meeting parents and students, posing for photos and answering questions about his career.

The event concluded with the presentation of the school’s most prestigious Governor’s Award.

The award was presented to Year 9 student Livisa for her academic excellence, contribution to the community as a ‘young citizen’ and for her planning and execution of the Duke of Edinburgh expeditions.

She has been an ambassador for the school, representing Queensmead at the annual London Excel Bett show, presenting on stage with the BBC.

Amongst these achievements, she obtained the highest achievement points in her year group for the second year running.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the event showcased two musical items from school bands in Years 8 and 10.

They performed their renditions of Vance Joy’s ‘Riptide’ and ‘Torn’ by Natalie Imbruglia.

It was a proud moment for everyone associated with Queensmead School.

The school look forward to welcoming prospective families at their open evening on Wednesday, September 26 from 5.30pm.