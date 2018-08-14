Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An all-star line-up has been announced, as Uxbridge gets ready to celebrate the Bank Holiday weekend in a new £650,000 club opening later this month.

Music producer and DJ Marvin Humes has been confirmed as the headline act in the main ATIK room on the opening night, Friday, August 24.

The following evening on Saturday, August 25, Kiss FM presenters Rickie and Melvin will be taking to the decks in the main room.

Joining Rickie and Melvin and taking the headline spot in the new Vinyl room featuring glitter balls and an illuminated dancefloor is 80s throwback TV presenter and DJ, Pat Sharp, who will play pop classics and guilty pleasures.

Love Island winner Jack Fincham will be swapping villa life for Uxbridge and joining Bank Holiday Sunday as he parties with fans on Sunday, August 26.

Lucky students can buy tickets to an A Level results preview night on Thursday, August 16 with Love Island’s Georgia Steel.

Future guests include BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills taking to the decks the following weekend on Friday, August 31 and Kiss FM breakfast show presenter Charlie Hedges on Saturday, September 1.

What's the difference between ATIK and Vinyl?

The new nightspot will have two distinct rooms.

ATIK will showcase the very best in light and sound technology and for retro fans, Vinyl, will have an illuminated dance floor, dozens of glitter balls and play guilty pleasures and pop classics.

ATIK Uxbridge general manager Beth Rogers said: “We are delighted to confirm the line-up for the launch weekend and can’t wait to reveal ATIK and Vinyl and get the party started with all our guests over the weekend.

"We’re sure they’ll all be a huge hit with our customers and will bring a fun summer Bank Holiday party vibe to ATIK.

“We’re confident Pat Sharp will be the pick of the pops, playing hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s and songs that everyone loves in Vinyl on the Saturday night.

"We’ve got booths with inflatable guitars and dress-up items which help make a night out a party night.”

What can you do for a big group of us?

Groups and parties will be catered for with over 20 pre-bookable VIP booths with table service from a team of hosts throughout the night.

In disco themed Vinyl, the each VIP area will have its own private flashing dance floor.

“We want to be able to offer something for everyone and with two new rooms with great service, entertainment and live performances from well-loved acts to look forward to over the opening weekend and coming weeks, we hope to create a night out to remember for all our customers," added Beth.

Do you want more information?

For further information and to book tickets and booths, you have the following options:

By telephone: call 01895 255513

Online: visit www.atikclub.co.uk/uxbridge