The Congestion Charge covers large parts of London, but even for Londoners it is not easy to know where the zone stops and starts if you don't regularly drive around the centre of the city.

Drivers heading into the city on weekdays must pay £11.50 a day for the right to do so.

Automatic cameras pick out number plates from the side of the road to check if you've paid.

Various discounts are available to drivers to reduce the cost of the charge, but it can be easy to accidentally drive into the charging zone before you've realised what you've done.

Where is the Congestion Charge zone?

The current Congestion Charge zone covers and area roughly equivalent to Zone 1 on the tube map.

It encompasses Mayfair, Marylebone, Green Park and Westminster at its most westerly edge, and out to the Barbican and City of London if heading east.

At its northernmost point it covers Euston, St Pancras and in south London it includes Lambeth, Waterloo, Newington, Southwark and Borough.

The map below gives an overview of where the Congestion Charge applies.

How do I know if I'm in the zone?

Roadside signs are positioned throughout London warning drivers they are about to enter or exit the Congestion Charge zone.

Red circles with a white letter 'C' are also painted on roads to let drivers they are passing into the zone.

You may also spot cameras that monitor traffic and pick up number plates.

How can I check if somewhere is covered by the Congestion Charge?

If you know the postcode of a house, business, venue or shop you can search for it on the Transport for London (TfL) website to see if you have to pay the Congestion Charge to get there.

You can find it here.

When does the Congestion Charge apply?

The charge applies Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm. It does not apply at weekends, Bank Holidays and between Christmas Day and New Year's Day inclusive.

Does the congestion zone cover Kensington and West London?

Not anymore.

In February 2007 the Congestion Charge was extended westwards to cover Belgravia, Pimlico, Chelsea, Kensington , Bayswater and Notting Hill.

The extension proved unpopular with residents and following a public consultation, the then London Mayor Boris Johnson got rid of it in December 2010.

Does the zone cover Clapham?

Nope. The zone doesn't extend beyond Vauxhall at its most southernly point.

Does it the zone cover Camden, Islington and Hackney?

Yes, sort of.

It overlaps with the boundaries of all three of these boroughs, but does not cover the whole boroughs.

For Camden the zone just covers its most central streets around the University College London, Russell Square, the British Museum, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Holborn. Camden Town is not covered by the Congestion Charge.

A good chunk of Islington is also in the zone, including Pentonville, Sadler's Wells Theatre and Clerkenwell. Angel, Upper Street, Highbury and Holloway Road are not in the zone.

A very small part of Hackney on the edge of Hoxton and Shoreditch is within the Congestion Charge. This includes a handful of streets between Great Eastern Street and Liverpool Street Station.

Does the charge still apply if I'm leaving the zone?

Afraid so! TfL requires you to pay the charge for any movement within the congestion zone during the charging hours.

This includes entering and exiting - even if you only enter the zone for a short period.

But I entered the zone by mistake!

Tough luck. TfL is not sympathetic to people who claim to have entered the zone unintentionally, saying there are plenty of signs warning people.

If any signs missing, damaged or misleading, drivers should let TfL know and they will investigate.