Westminster Abbey is one of the oldest buildings in London - some parts of it date back around 1,000 years.

Nestled in the heart of Westminster, opposite the Houses of Parliament, it's still a working church and has hosted the coronation of every King and Queen of England from 1066 until the current day.

As well as royalty some of the most famous people in British history have been buried there including Charles Dickens and more recently Stephen Hawking.

But how much do you know about the famous abbey and how did it become what it is today?

When was Westminster Abbey built?

The Abbey was built in around 960 AD, but back then it was just a small monastery.

King Edward – who would later become known as St Edward the Confessor – picked a nearby spot as the location for his royal palace in the 1040s and he went on to greatly enlarge this small monastery.

The church became known as ‘west minster’ and, by 1066, became the scene for every royal coronation. This is still true to this day.

(Image: JByard / Getty Images)

But the abbey really evolved under King Henry III, who decided to rebuild the abbey in the middle of the 13 century.

In 1540, under Henry VIII, Parliament declared Westminster a cathedral church.

There are around 3,300 burials at the abbey, including Isaac Newton, Stephen Hawking, Geoffrey Chaucer and Charles Darwin.

How old is Westminster Abbey

Its origins go back to around 960, so all in all it’s at least 1,060 years old. But it’s been just under 800 years since the abbey was rebuilt and made about as grand as it is today.

Who built Westminster Abbey?

The designers behind the more recent renovations in the 18 and 19 century were Nicholas Hawksmoor and George Gilbert Scott respectively.

Going further back, Henry Yevele was involved in the 14 century while John of Gloucester, who was Richard III’s son was part of the design in the 15 century.

Robert of Beverley and Henry de Reyns are also recorded through the Abbey’s long history.

Is it open to the public?

Westminster Abbey is open to visitors most days, but as it's a working church, it needs to close some areas off to the public at times.

Find more information about visiting the Abbey on it's website here.

How much do tickets cost?

Adults: £20 (if you buy online), £22 (if you buy at the door).

Concessions: 60+ and students with valid ID – £17

Wheelchair users and their carers – free

Children: 6- to 6 years £9

0-5 years free, when accompanied by an adult

Families: 2 adults and 1 child, £40

1 adult and 1 child, £20

Each additional child, £9

How to get there

To visit Westminster Abbey you should head to The Chapter Office, Westminster Abbey, 20 Dean’s Yard, London, SW1P 3PA.

Nearest Tube: Westminster (Jubilee, District and Circle Lines), St. James’s Park (District and Circle Lines)

Buses: 11, 24, 148, 211.

Plan your journey on TfL's website here.

These are the opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9.30am-3.30pm

Wednesday Lates: 4.30pm-6pm

Saturday: 9am-3pm (May to August)

Saturday: 9am-1pm (September to April)

Sunday: Open for services

For more information about opening hours and visiting the Abbey on its website here.

Call: +44(0)20 7222 5152