Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bizarre moment a commuter stripped down to his underpants and coated himself in baby oil before pole dancing on a tube train has been caught on camera.

Onlookers said he swung around the metal pole in the centre of the carriage and danced around for four minutes.

Like typical Londoners most of the fellow commuters continued to stare at their smartphones or look away while he slipped and slid in the oil left on the floor.

One commuter said when the train came to a standstill at Bank, the semi-nude man simply got off and walked through rush hour crowds, covered in oil, in just his underwear.

The bizarre encounter happened at around 6.45am on November 12 on a DLR tube train heading towards Shadwell.

The 31-year-old advertising worker who filmed it, said: "When I got on I noticed that the floor was slippy but couldn't see why. I sat down, looked to my left and soon saw why.

(Image: SWNS)

"I thought he had a very big night the night before.

"It just shows you that anything can happen in London.

"People were embarrassed and just seemed to ignore him. No one wanted to make eye contact."

(Image: SWNS)

After filming the clip, the man showed it to his colleagues in disbelief.

He said: "They couldn't believe it when I showed them. I had no idea what was going through his mind.

"We've all had a good laugh out of it. I mean, who does something like that?"

The video shows the man vigorously coating his whole body - including the seats around him - in oil before standing up and swinging on a beam in the middle of the carriage.

(Image: SWNS)

Not knowing where to look, embarrassed commuters hilariously ignored the man's early-morning performance and instead stared into their smartphones.

One train traveller, sat close by, simply looks on in amazement as the man takes centre stage to swing around in circles from a pole.