Police are hunting two women who smashed up their Uber cab after a night out, and caused a whopping £1,500 worth of damage.

The ladies were heading through central London when they cancelled their trip - a common way to try and get out of paying - so the driver asked them to leave.

But the pair flew into a rage, leaving the taxi full of dents as the women smashed up the Toyota Prius with their fists, police said.

The driver called the police after one of the women allegedly tore the window wipers from the car while the other banged on the roof.

But before cops arrived, the two women fled towards Angel, north London.

One of the passengers was interviewed by police on September 9 - but the other taxi vandal remains at large.

Cops are searching for the second woman, who wore a dark leather jacket and spoke with an Australian accent.

A police spokesperson said: "Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after two women caused more than £1,500 worth of damage to a cab they were travelling in.

"At around 4am on Friday, June 22, two female passengers were travelling in a cab - a white Toyota Prius - from Peters Street, Soho to St Paul Street, Islington.

"An argument broke out between the passengers and the driver, after the driver asked them to get out of the vehicle as they had cancelled the trip.

"The two women refused for a prolonged period of time, before causing damage to the vehicle by banging on it and pulling the front and rear window wipers.

"Police wish to identify the second woman shown in the image, who is believed to have caused most of the damage to the vehicle.

"She is described as a white woman, aged between 20 to 30 years, with blonde, shoulder-length hair."