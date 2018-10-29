Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman walking down a busy high street near London Bridge was grabbed by a man who tried to drag her into another road, police have said.

Members of the public watched on as the suspect "slung his arms" around the woman.

Police have said the victim was walking down Borough High Street at around 3.30pm on Monday, October 8 when the incident occured.

The woman was walking on the road when the suspect slung his arms around her before grabbing her more forcefully and attempting to drag her into Talbot Yard.

A struggle then ensued and the victim managed to break free. The man was unknown to the woman.

The suspect is described as a male, of mixed race, aged 30s, who has the condition vitiligo, which causes changes in skin pigmentation. The victim also described him as having black hair possibly in dreadlocks, dark eyes and wearing ill-fitting clothes and a large brown coat.

Detective Constable Sam Cafferty, of the Metropolitan Police, has appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

“At the time of this attack there were plenty of witnesses as Borough High Street was very busy," he said.

“Sadly, no-one chose to help the victim, but they may help our investigation by contacting us to provide an account of what they witnessed.

“Unfortunately, there is no CCTV of the attack and the victim is not sure which direction the suspect left in. We’d like to hear from anyone that saw a man of this description in the Borough area who can assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 and quote 7121/08Oct or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.