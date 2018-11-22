Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An umbrella shop, a tailor to the royals and a historic hatters are among the oldest shops in our capital.

London is a city that breathes history and if you wander down its well-trodden streets you'll find stores that have been serving customers for more than 200 years.

Charles Dickens and King Charles II will have bought items from long-standing establishments which are mostly located in Mayfair and have outlasted any living Londoner.

Some survived the Blitz while others have served countless monarchs over the last two centuries.

Many are still booming businesses to this day.

These are London's 13 oldest shops - how many of them have you visited?

13. James Smith & Sons, 1830

53 New Oxford St, London WC1A 1BL

(Image: Google)

You can't get much more British than an umbrella which may be the secret to this shop's success. James Smith and Sons has been selling umbrellas since the Victorian era. It started off as a single shop tucked behind Oxford Street in Foubert's Place in 1830 but now has three more London branches. It sells handcrafted walking sticks, seat sticks and shoe horns as well as a wide range of customised umbrellas.

You can find at more and see a full list of products at the James Smith & Sons website here.

Call: 0207 836 4731

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 10am - 5.45pm

Saturday: 10am - 5.15pm

Sunday: Closed

12. Henry Poole & Co, 1806

15 Savile Row, Mayfair, London W1S 3PJ

The original Savile Row tailor, "Pooles" has been stitching together the finest suits since 1806. It's a family-run business at the heart of Westminster's Savile Row and makes stunning bespoke to this day. Each client has their own individual pattern and all the items are all still made on site. Famous clientele include the likes of Charles Dickens and Madame Tussauds herself as well as countless royals and landed gentry from all over the globe.

You can find out more on Henry Poole & Co's website here.

Call: 020 7734 5985

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am - 5.15pm

Sunday: Closed

11. Hatchards, 1797

187 Piccadilly, London, W1J 9LE

Hatchards is the UK's oldest bookshop and has been selling books in the heart of Piccadilly since 1797. Bursting at the seams with books of all sorts, including some first editions, it's a must visit for any keen reader.

The five-storey shop is nowadays run by Waterstones but still holds the Royal Warrant and attracts high profile authors for book signings and talks.

You can find out more on Hatchards' website here.

Call: 020 7439 9921

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 9.30 - 8pm

Sunday: 12pm - 6.30pm

10. D R Harris & Co, 1790

29 St James's St, St. James's, London SW1A 1HD

D.R Harris & Co has been keeping London's gentlemen well-groomed since 1790. It's the oldest pharmacy in the capital and sells traditional men's shaving products including soaps, creams and aftershaves. It also has a wide range of unisex hair and skin care products. It holds the Royal Warrants to Her Majesty the Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales.

Visit D R Harris & Co's website for more information here.

Call: 020 7930 3915

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 8.30am - 6pm

Saturday: 9.30am - 5pm

9. James J Fox, 1787

19 St James's Street, London, SW1A 1ES

James J Fox has been selling tobacco in St James' Street for more than 200 years. It remains one of the most respected cigar stores in the city and stocks world-famous Cuban brands like Cohiba and Hoyo de Monterrey. Famous cigar fans including Oscar Wilde and Winston Churchill were regulars here.

For more information or to buy cigars online visit James J Fox's website here.

Call: 0207 9303787

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday: 10am - 5.30pm

Sunday: Closed

8. Hamleys, 1760

188-196 Regent Street, London, W1B 5BT

Hamley's is not only the oldest toy shop in London, but in the whole world. It opened in High Holborn in 1760 but moved to Regent Street home in 1881 where it remains to this day. Its flagship London store is set over seven floors and sells over 50,000 types of toys. Hamleys now has 60 outlets worldwide but its London store still draws millions of visitors every year and is a key tourist attraction.

Call: 0371 704 1977

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 9.30am to 9pm

Sunday 12pm to 6pm

7. Swaine Adeney Brigg, 1750

7, Piccadilly Arcade, Jermyn St, St. James's, London SW1Y 6NH

Founded by a saddler and whip maker in the mid 1700s, Swaine Adeney Brigg has been selling leather goods for centuries. It was damaged, but survived, The Great Fire of London and sells luxury luggage and umbrellas to this day. Located in London's famous Piccadilly Arcade, the store's crafted luggage for films including the Kingsman movies and made hats and umbrellas for royalty.

For more information visit Swaine Adeney Brigg's website here.

Call: 0207 409 7277

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9.30am – 6.00pm

Saturday: 10.00am - 5.30pm

Sunday: Closed

6. Floris, 1730

89 Jermyn St, St. James's, London SW1Y 6JH

Floris is the Queen's perfumer and is the capital's oldest fragrance store. It's been an independent business for nine generations and prides itself of selling exquisite smells to this day. Slap bang in the centre of St James' shopping district, it's been making Londoners smell good for nearly 300 years.

For more information and to see a full list of Floris products visit its website here.

Call: 03301 340180

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 9.30am - 6:30pm

Sunday and Bank Holidays: 11.30am - 5.30pm

5. Fortnum & Mason, 1707

181 Piccadilly, London, W1A 1ER

The upmarket department store sells speciality products but started off as a humble grocers. Founded by royal footman, Fortnum's rocketed to success in the Victorian era and among other things claims to have invented the scotch egg. It's pale green packaging is synonymous with luxury wordwide and its grand Piccadilly Store draws tourists in their droves.

Visit the Fortnum & Mason website here.

Call: 020 7734 8040

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 9pm

Sunday: 11.30am to 6pm

4. Twinings, 1706

216 Strand, London WC2R 1AP

The old tea and coffee house in the capital, the Twinings shop has been serving weary Londoner's a heart-warming cuppa since 1706. The Twinings brand is now recognised across the globe and you can still visit its original central London shop for a brew. The flagship store also hosts tea-making master classes and events for die-hard tea fans.

Visit Twinings' website to find out more about its flagship store here.

Call: 0207 353 3511

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9.30 - 7pm

Saturday: 10.30am - 5.30pm

Sunday: 11pm - 5pm

3. Berry Brothers & Rudd, 1698

63 Pall Mall, St. James's, London SW1Y 5HZ

Berry Brothers & Rudd has been selling wine in London for more than 300 years. The company was set up and run by an entrepreneurial widow and mother, known only by her last name, Bourne, in 1698. She and her daughters ran the St James' establishment which supplied the area's fashionable coffee houses and was passed down the family. It had always sold wine but began specialising in the drink in 1845 and hasn't looked back since. It sells more than 5,000 wines has two royal warrants and is a still a family business, with a flagship store on the original site in Pall Mall, Westminster.

Visit Berry Brothers & Rudds' website for more information here.

Call: 0800 280 2440

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 10am to 9pm

Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sunday: Closed

2. Ede & Ravenscroft, 1689

93 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1DU

Ede & Ravenscroft is the oldest tailor in London and has been suiting and booting Britain's most prestigious workers for 329 years. It's a short walk from the capital's famous Savile Row and makes, sells and hires out clerical dress, lawyers and judges robes, wigs and academic outfits. It also has royal warrants and makes ceremonial robes and clothes for the royal family. It's the tailor of Oxford University's exclusive Bullingdon Club of which conservative politicians including David Cameron and Boris Johnson were members.

For more information visit Ede & Ravenscroft's website here.

Call: 01223 861 854

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9.30am to 6pm

Saturday: 10am to 6pm

Sunday: closed

Lock & Co Hatters, 1676

6 St James's St, St. James's, London SW1A 1EF

The oldest shop in London is at the heart of Mayfair and makes and sells hats. Considered as one of the "best hatters in the world" it's where the royals get their headgear and is a firm favourite among hat fans to this day. From traditional bowlers to contemporary beanies all types of hats can be found at the St James' store. It's still a family-run business and has been passed down over the centuries.

you can book an appointment and find out more at Locke & Co's website here.

Call: 020 7930 8874

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9.00am - 5.30pm

Saturday: 9.30am - 5.00pm

Sundays and Bank Holidays: Closed