Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coloured magenta on the tube map the Metropolitan lines connects Aldgate, in the city of London, to branches in Uxbridge in west London, Watford in Hertfordshire, and Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire.

There are 34 stations on the line and crosses boundary zones 1-9.

The tube line is a convenient way to travel to busy London train stations to Liverpool Street and King's Cross St Pancras, and Wembley Park station is a short walk away from Wembley Stadium, home to the England football team and other major event.

Here is every stop on the Metropolitan line:

Aldgate

Liverpool Street

Moorgate

Barbican

Farringdon

King's Cross St Pancras

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Euston Square

Great Portland Street

Baker Street

Finchley Road

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Wembley Park

Preston Park

Northwick Park

Harrow-on-the-Hill - trains line splits here

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Trains continuing from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Uxbridge

West Harrow

Rayners Lane

Eastcote

Ruislip Manor

Ruislip

Ickenham

Hillingdon

Uxbridge

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Trains continuing from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Watford

North Harrow

Pinner

Northwood Hills

Northwood

Moor Park

Croxley

Watford

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Trains continuing from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Amersham

North Harrow

Pinner

Northwood Hills

Northwood

Moor Park

Rickmansworth

Chorleywood

Chalfont & Latimer

Amersham

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Trains continuing from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Chesham

North Harrow

Pinner

Northwood Hills

Northwood

Moor Park

Rickmansworth

Chorleywood

Chalfont & Latimer

Chesham