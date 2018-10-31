Coloured magenta on the tube map the Metropolitan lines connects Aldgate, in the city of London, to branches in Uxbridge in west London, Watford in Hertfordshire, and Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire.
There are 34 stations on the line and crosses boundary zones 1-9.
The tube line is a convenient way to travel to busy London train stations to Liverpool Street and King's Cross St Pancras, and Wembley Park station is a short walk away from Wembley Stadium, home to the England football team and other major event.
Here is every stop on the Metropolitan line:
- Aldgate
- Liverpool Street
- Moorgate
- Barbican
- Farringdon
- King's Cross St Pancras
- Euston Square
- Great Portland Street
- Baker Street
- Finchley Road
- Wembley Park
- Preston Park
- Northwick Park
- Harrow-on-the-Hill - trains line splits here
Trains continuing from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Uxbridge
- West Harrow
- Rayners Lane
- Eastcote
- Ruislip Manor
- Ruislip
- Ickenham
- Hillingdon
- Uxbridge
Trains continuing from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Watford
- North Harrow
- Pinner
- Northwood Hills
- Northwood
- Moor Park
- Croxley
- Watford
Trains continuing from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Amersham
- North Harrow
- Pinner
- Northwood Hills
- Northwood
- Moor Park
- Rickmansworth
- Chorleywood
- Chalfont & Latimer
- Amersham
Trains continuing from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Chesham
- North Harrow
- Pinner
- Northwood Hills
- Northwood
- Moor Park
- Rickmansworth
- Chorleywood
- Chalfont & Latimer
- Chesham