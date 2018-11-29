Coloured black on the tube map, the Northern line stretches across the capital from Morden in the south west to Barnet, Mill Hill and Edgware in north London.
Serving 50 stations, the tube line splits at Camden Town to travel via Bank or via Charing Cross, and travels across boundary zones 1-5.
The Northern line travels through some of London's major train stations including London Bridge, Charing Cross, Waterloo, King's Cross St Pancras and Euston, and serves some of the most busiest tube stations including: Bank, Tottenham Court Road and Leicester Square.
The Northern line runs a night tube service on Friday and Saturday. Between Morden and Camden Town trains arrive around every eight minutes, and from Camden Town to High Barnet/Edgware around 15 minutes, however there is no service on Bank Branch or to Mill Hill.
We have listed below every stop on the Northern line including both routes via Bank and Charing Cross.
Here is every stop on the Northern line - Bank branch
- Morden
- South Wimbledon
- Colliers Wood
- Tooting Broadway
- Tooting Bec
- Balham
- Clapham South
- Clapham Common
- Clapham North
- Stockwell
- Oval
- Kennington
- Elephant & Castle
- Borough
- London Bridge
- Bank
- Moorgate
- Old Street
The Northern line stops at London Bridge station where there are other rail services to south London, Brighton, Cambridge, Kent and other destinations. The Jubilee line can also be accessed here.
Hoxton and Shoreditch are a short walk away from Old Street.
- Angel
- King's Cross St Pancras
- Euston
- Mornington Crescent
- Camden Town
Angel is close to popular music venue O2 Islington Academy, King's Cross St Pancras is one of London's busiest stations connecting the capital with Leeds, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Bradford and other destinations.
Exit at Camden Town for vibrant markets and London Zoo.
Tube continuing from Camden Town to High Barnet
- Kentish Town
- Tufnell Park
- Archway
- Highgate
- East Finchley
- Finchley Central - Tube can split here - next stop is Mill Hill East
- West Finchley
- Woodside Park
- Totteridge & Whetstone
- High Barnet
Tube continuing from Camden Town to Edgware
- Chalk Farm
- Belsize Park
- Hampstead
- Golders Green
- Brent Cross
- Hendon Central
- Colindale
- Burnt Oak
- Edgware
Here is every stop on the Northern Line - Charing Cross branch
- Morden
- South Wimbledon
- Colliers Wood
- Tooting Broadway
- Tooting Bec
- Balham
- Clapham South
- Clapham Common
- Clapham North
- Stockwell
- Oval
- Kennington
- Waterloo
- Embankment
- Charing Cross
- Leicester Square
- Tottenham Court Road
- Goodge Street
Charing Cross station also has National Rail services linking to south London and Kent, and Waterloo and the Bakerloo line can also be accessed here.
Waterloo is also a major train station in London and connects to other tube lines including: Jubilee, Bakerloo and Waterloo & City.
Leicester Square is an exciting wonderground of street entertainers, theatres, shops, bars and restaurants.
- Warren Street
- Euston
- Mornington Crescent
- Camden Town
Camden Town is buzzing with vibrant markets, scenic canals and is also a stop for London Zoo.
Tube continuing from Camden Town to High Barnet
- Kentish Town
- Tufnell Park
- Archway
- Highgate
- East Finchley
- Finchley Central - Tube can split here - next stop is Mill Hill East
- West Finchley
- Woodside Park
- Totteridge & Whetstone
- High Barnet
Tube continuing from Camden Town to Edgware
- Chalk Farm
- Belsize Park
- Hampstead
Golders Green
- Brent Cross
- Hendon Central
- Colindale
- Burnt Oak
- Edgware
Join the Mind The Gap group
We've created a Facebook group for people who travel on London's bus, rail, Underground, Overground and DLR services.
We will keep you informed about the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as at the weekend.
We'll also let you know in advance if there are any roadworks, railworks or closures you should know about, or if there are any problems on the city's tube network.
Join the group here.