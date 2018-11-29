Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coloured black on the tube map, the Northern line stretches across the capital from Morden in the south west to Barnet, Mill Hill and Edgware in north London.

Serving 50 stations, the tube line splits at Camden Town to travel via Bank or via Charing Cross, and travels across boundary zones 1-5.

The Northern line travels through some of London's major train stations including London Bridge, Charing Cross, Waterloo, King's Cross St Pancras and Euston, and serves some of the most busiest tube stations including: Bank, Tottenham Court Road and Leicester Square.

The Northern line runs a night tube service on Friday and Saturday. Between Morden and Camden Town trains arrive around every eight minutes, and from Camden Town to High Barnet/Edgware around 15 minutes, however there is no service on Bank Branch or to Mill Hill.

We have listed below every stop on the Northern line including both routes via Bank and Charing Cross.

Here is every stop on the Northern line - Bank branch

Morden

South Wimbledon

Colliers Wood

Tooting Broadway

Tooting Bec

Balham

Clapham South

Clapham Common

Clapham North

Stockwell

Oval

Kennington

Elephant & Castle

Borough

London Bridge

Bank

Moorgate

Old Street

The Northern line stops at London Bridge station where there are other rail services to south London, Brighton, Cambridge, Kent and other destinations. The Jubilee line can also be accessed here.

Hoxton and Shoreditch are a short walk away from Old Street.

Angel

King's Cross St Pancras

Euston

Mornington Crescent

Camden Town

Angel is close to popular music venue O2 Islington Academy, King's Cross St Pancras is one of London's busiest stations connecting the capital with Leeds, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Bradford and other destinations.

Exit at Camden Town for vibrant markets and London Zoo.

Tube continuing from Camden Town to High Barnet

Kentish Town

Tufnell Park

Archway

Highgate

East Finchley

Finchley Central - Tube can split here - next stop is Mill Hill East

West Finchley

Woodside Park

Totteridge & Whetstone

High Barnet

Tube continuing from Camden Town to Edgware

Chalk Farm

Belsize Park

Hampstead

Golders Green

Brent Cross

Hendon Central

Colindale

Burnt Oak

Edgware

Here is every stop on the Northern Line - Charing Cross branch

Morden

South Wimbledon

Colliers Wood

Tooting Broadway

Tooting Bec

Balham

Clapham South

Clapham Common

Clapham North

Stockwell

Oval

Kennington

Waterloo

Embankment

Charing Cross

Leicester Square

Tottenham Court Road

Goodge Street

Charing Cross station also has National Rail services linking to south London and Kent, and Waterloo and the Bakerloo line can also be accessed here.

Waterloo is also a major train station in London and connects to other tube lines including: Jubilee, Bakerloo and Waterloo & City.

Leicester Square is an exciting wonderground of street entertainers, theatres, shops, bars and restaurants.

Warren Street

Euston

Mornington Crescent

Camden Town

Camden Town is buzzing with vibrant markets, scenic canals and is also a stop for London Zoo.

Tube continuing from Camden Town to High Barnet

Kentish Town

Tufnell Park

Archway

Highgate

East Finchley

Finchley Central - Tube can split here - next stop is Mill Hill East

West Finchley

Woodside Park

Totteridge & Whetstone

High Barnet

Tube continuing from Camden Town to Edgware

Chalk Farm

Belsize Park

Hampstead

Golders Green

Brent Cross

Hendon Central

Colindale

Burnt Oak

Edgware