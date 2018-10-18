Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Central line travels from Epping, to West Ruislip in west London and Ealing Broadway in the north east.

The line includes 49 stops, crosses boundary zones 1-6 and is the longest tube line on the London Underground.

The tube stops at some of London's busiest stations including Oxford Circus , Liverpool Street and Stratford and at some of the capitals famous landmarks including: St Paul's Cathedral, Oxford Street and Kensington Palace.

Here is every stop on the Central line:

Epping

Theydon Bois

Debden

Loughton

Buckhurst Hill - tube line splits after Buckhurst Hill to continue to Woodford or travel via Hainut to Leytonstone

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Tube via Hainault

Roding Valley

Chigwell

Grange Hill

Hainault

Fairlop

Barkingide

Newbury Park

Gants Hill

Redbridge

Wanstead - tube continues from Wanstead continues to Leytonstone

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Tube continues from Buckhurst Hill to Woodford

Woodford

South Woodford

Snaresbrook

Leytonstone - tube traveling via Hainault re-joins tube line at Leytonstone

Leyton

Stratford

Mile End

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Bethnal Green

Liverpool Street

Bank

St Paul's

Chancery Lane

Holborn

Liverpool Street is also major train station connecting London to Ipswich, Braintree, Stanstead Airport, Chingford and other destinations, and exit at St Paul's for St Paul's Cathedral.

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Tottenham Court Road

Oxford Circus

Bond Street

Marble Arch

Lancaster Gate

Queensway

Queensway station is a 10-15 minute walk from the beautiful royal residence of Kensington Palace, or alight at Bond Street for the famous, bustling shopping areas including Selfridges on Oxford Street which is a short stroll away.

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Notting Hill Gate

Holland Park

Shepherds's Bush

White City

East Acton

North Acton - tube line splits here to travel to Ealing Broadway and West Ruislip

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)

Trains from North Acton to Ealing Broadway

West Acton

Ealing Broadway

Trains from North Acton to West Ruislip

Hanger Lane

Perivale

Greenford

(Image: tfl.gov.uk)