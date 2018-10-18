The Central line travels from Epping, to West Ruislip in west London and Ealing Broadway in the north east.
The line includes 49 stops, crosses boundary zones 1-6 and is the longest tube line on the London Underground.
The tube stops at some of London's busiest stations including Oxford Circus , Liverpool Street and Stratford and at some of the capitals famous landmarks including: St Paul's Cathedral, Oxford Street and Kensington Palace.
Here is every stop on the Central line:
- Epping
- Theydon Bois
- Debden
- Loughton
- Buckhurst Hill - tube line splits after Buckhurst Hill to continue to Woodford or travel via Hainut to Leytonstone
Tube via Hainault
- Roding Valley
- Chigwell
- Grange Hill
- Hainault
- Fairlop
- Barkingide
- Newbury Park
- Gants Hill
- Redbridge
- Wanstead - tube continues from Wanstead continues to Leytonstone
Tube continues from Buckhurst Hill to Woodford
- Woodford
- South Woodford
- Snaresbrook
- Leytonstone - tube traveling via Hainault re-joins tube line at Leytonstone
- Leyton
- Stratford
- Mile End
- Bethnal Green
- Liverpool Street
- Bank
- St Paul's
- Chancery Lane
- Holborn
Liverpool Street is also major train station connecting London to Ipswich, Braintree, Stanstead Airport, Chingford and other destinations, and exit at St Paul's for St Paul's Cathedral.
- Tottenham Court Road
- Oxford Circus
- Bond Street
- Marble Arch
- Lancaster Gate
- Queensway
Queensway station is a 10-15 minute walk from the beautiful royal residence of Kensington Palace, or alight at Bond Street for the famous, bustling shopping areas including Selfridges on Oxford Street which is a short stroll away.
- Notting Hill Gate
- Holland Park
- Shepherds's Bush
- White City
- East Acton
- North Acton - tube line splits here to travel to Ealing Broadway and West Ruislip
Trains from North Acton to Ealing Broadway
- West Acton
- Ealing Broadway
Trains from North Acton to West Ruislip
- Hanger Lane
- Perivale
- Greenford
- Northholt
- South Ruislip
- Ruislip Gardens
- West Ruislip