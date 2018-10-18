The Central line travels from Epping, to West Ruislip in west London and Ealing Broadway in the north east.

The line includes 49 stops, crosses boundary zones 1-6 and is the longest tube line on the London Underground.

The tube stops at some of London's busiest stations including Oxford Circus , Liverpool Street and Stratford and at some of the capitals famous landmarks including: St Paul's Cathedral, Oxford Street and Kensington Palace.

Here is every stop on the Central line:

  • Epping
  • Theydon Bois
  • Debden
  • Loughton
  • Buckhurst Hill - tube line splits after Buckhurst Hill to continue to Woodford or travel via Hainut to Leytonstone
The Central line splits between Buckhurst Hill and Woodford

Tube via Hainault

  • Roding Valley
  • Chigwell
  • Grange Hill
  • Hainault
  • Fairlop
  • Barkingide
  • Newbury Park
  • Gants Hill
  • Redbridge
  • Wanstead - tube continues from Wanstead continues to Leytonstone
The Central line travels via Hainault

Tube continues from Buckhurst Hill to Woodford

  • Woodford
  • South Woodford
  • Snaresbrook
  • Leytonstone - tube traveling via Hainault re-joins tube line at Leytonstone
  • Leyton
  • Stratford
  • Mile End
The Central line travels through Mile End, east London
  • Bethnal Green
  • Liverpool Street
  • Bank
  • St Paul's
  • Chancery Lane
  • Holborn

Liverpool Street is also major train station connecting London to Ipswich, Braintree, Stanstead Airport, Chingford and other destinations, and exit at St Paul's for St Paul's Cathedral.

The Central lie stops at Bank
  • Tottenham Court Road
  • Oxford Circus
  • Bond Street
  • Marble Arch
  • Lancaster Gate
  • Queensway

Queensway station is a 10-15 minute walk from the beautiful royal residence of Kensington Palace, or alight at Bond Street for the famous, bustling shopping areas including Selfridges on Oxford Street which is a short stroll away.

The Central line stops at Bond Street
  • Notting Hill Gate
  • Holland Park
  • Shepherds's Bush
  • White City
  • East Acton
  • North Acton - tube line splits here to travel to Ealing Broadway and West Ruislip
The Central line splits at North Acton

Trains from North Acton to Ealing Broadway

  • West Acton
  • Ealing Broadway

Trains from North Acton to West Ruislip

  • Hanger Lane
  • Perivale
  • Greenford
  • Northholt
  • South Ruislip
  • Ruislip Gardens
  • West Ruislip