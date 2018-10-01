Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London's congestion charge has applied to vehicles driving around the city centre since 2003.

Introduced by then Mayor Ken Livingstone, its aim was to alleviate traffic and pollution levels in the capital.

The charge was just £5 when the scheme launched, but the cost has more than doubled since then.

If you don't pay the charge you could also be hit with a whopping penalty charge.

Remember it applies Monday to Friday, 7am to 8pm.

How much is the London congestion charge?

The current congestion charge is £11.50 a day if you pay up to 90 days in advance or on the same day.

The costs is £14 if you pay by midnight on the following charging day.

If you sign up for Transport for London 's (TfL) Auto Pay scheme the charge reduces to £10.50 per day.

How can I pay the charge?

The congestion charge can be paid online, through an app, over the phone or through a direct debit system.

Online

To pay online just head over to the TfL website .

App

If you're on the go and want to use your phone you can also play through the free TfL congestion charge app. Download at both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

Auto Pay

For a yearly £10 administrative charge per vehicle, individual drivers and businesses can also choose to join the Auto Pay scheme .

Up to five vehicles can be pre-registered and paid for using a monthly direct debit. A Fleet Auto Pay system exists for businesses wanting to register six or more vehicles.

Phone

To pay over the congestion charge over the phone call in the UK: 0343 222 2222.

To call from abroad dial: 020 7649 9122.

The hearing impaired line is: 020 7649 9123.

Lines are open Monday to Friday 8am-8pm and closed on weekends and bank holidays.

How can I get a discount?

As explained above, a £1 discount applies for users of the Auto Pay Scheme, but there are other ways of reducing the charge.

Residents

If you're a resident living within the congestion charge zone you are entitled to a 90% discount, if you pay a £10 annual registration fee.

Blue badge holders

Holders of a Blue Badge can get a 100% reduction of the congestion charge.

They can register up to two vehicles, if if they don't own or drive them.

Electric and low emission vehicles

You can get a 100% reduction in the congestion charge if you drive an electric/plug-in hybrid car or low emission vehicle.

To be eligible a vehicle must be under 3.5 tonnes, emit 75g/km of CO2 and meet the Euro 5 standard for air quality.

CO2 emissions of your car can be found on the V5C registration document. Any car registered as new with the DVLA on or after January 1, 2011 is deemed to meet the Euro 5 standard.

Motorbikes, taxis, break-down vehicles and 9+ seater vehicles

All these types of vehicles can avoid paying the congestion charge. For more information visit this link .

What is the penalty if you don't pay the charge?

Failure to pay the congestion charge will result in you receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) requiring you to pay £160.

You have 28 days to either pay the PCN or challenge it if you think you've be wrongly penalised.

If you pay the PCN within 14 days the penalty is discounted to £80.

If you don't pay the PCN within the deadline you will be sent a Charge Certificate requiring you to pay a huge £240 within 14 days.

Make sure you pay this as then you will start getting in debt and bailiffs may be order to collect it.