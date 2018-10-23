Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unpredictable weather is a talking point for most Londoners but summer heatwaves and freezing cold winters can be dangerous for those sleeping on our streets.

Homelessness is on the rise across the UK with the number of rough sleepers having more than doubled since 2010.

According to a 2018 report by homelessness charity Crisis there were more than 8,000 homeless people on the streets of the capital.

For these thousands of Londoners soaring temperatures and sub zero spells can pose a massive health risk.

There is a London-wide plan in place to help homeless people when temperatures dip below zero.

This is how London's homeless people are helped when it's freezing outside

The Mayor of London has an action plan in place for when temperatures dip below freezing.

When the temperature is forecast to drop below zero for three consecutive nights, local councils activate what’s called a SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol) plan working with their local homelessness services.

St Mungo's Charity runs homelessness services across London and works with councils to provide emergency support for rough sleepers who could die if not helped inside when temperatures plummet.

"In London, when the temperature is below freezing for just one night and other local provision is full, St Mungo’s runs the Mayor’s provision to support even more people inside, offering a hot shower, clean clothes, and hot food as well as an emergency bed, while staff work to find them more permanent options," a St Mungo's spokeswoman explained.

Members of the public who want to help homeless people are urged to use StreetLink , a website which lets you alert local authorities to a homeless person you may be worried about.

By using the StreetLink app, website or phone line, you can alert Local Authorities and homelessness organisations to people sleeping rough. StreetLink connects people experiencing homelessness with the local support available to them.

St Mungo's Director of Outreach, Petra Salva said: “We will be working day and night to help as many people inside as possible. Rough sleeping is harmful and dangerous but when temperatures drop, lives are at risk.

“Health problems connected to continued exposure to the freezing cold, including hypothermia, exacerbate people’s already poor physical and mental health. It’s vital that we get help to people quickly so we can save lives but also in the longer term, find people permanent accommodation and the space to recover.

“If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, I would urge people to get in touch via the StreetLink website streetlink.org.uk to help connect someone with their local service as soon as possible.”

How you can help

There are several ways you can help a homeless person you may be worried about.

Be extra vigilant – you can help a homeless person you're worried about by referring them to the local authorities on the Street Link website here. Or by downloading the app.

If the person needs urgent medical attention or you believe they are younger than 18 you should call 999.

You can volunteer for StreetLink so they can help more people connect to outreach services, find out more about volunteering here.

How to help London's homeless in a heatwave

2018's scorching summer prompted homelessness charity Evolve Housing + Support to urge members of the public to donate items including sun cream, hats and sunglasses directly to people on the street or to a homelessness charity.

During the sizzling heat people were asked to donate the following things to homeless people:

Sun cream to help prevent skin damage

A bottle of water and food for hydration

Hats and sunglasses to prevent sunstroke and reduce the risk of eye damage

Hand-held fans to lower body temperature and prevent heatstroke

Baby wipes to help with sanitation and avoiding athlete’s foot

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Debra Ives of Evolve Housing + Support, said: "People tend to remember the homeless in the freezing winter months, but high temperatures can be even more dangerous for them. People sleeping rough are exceptionally vulnerable in the summer months, when long days and direct sun can make life unbearable and become a risk to life.

"A lot of people sleeping rough don’t have the basic items needed to survive on the streets in hot temperatures. As a result, we’re calling on the public to donate things like sun cream, water, and sun hats, to help those at risk in the coming months. People can either offer them directly, or donate them to a shelter or charity."