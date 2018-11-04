Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young mum has been missing with her three children for more than a week and police are appealing for the public's help to find them.

Halima Muazu, 32, was last seen in central London on Friday, October 26.

She is from the Wandsworth area and is believed to be with her three children, who are aged one, seven and eight.

Police are not revealing more details on the children at this stage but you can help by keeping an eye out for Halima.

Officers are appealing for Ms Muazu to get in touch with police by calling 101, going to a police station or making herself known to a police officer.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call police in Wandsworth on 101.